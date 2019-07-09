New Musical LMNOP Now Licensed By Samuel French

The unique musical LMNOP, in which citizens lose their freedoms one letter at a time, is available for license through Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company, giving theaters and educational institutions the chance to bring this passionate and timely story to audiences across the country.

LMNOP is by Larson Award-winning writers Scott Burkell (book/lyrics) and Paul Loesel (music), and is adapted from Mark Dunn's award-winning 2001 novel "Ella Minnow Pea". The story takes place on the fictional island of Nollop, where chaos arises when letters begin to fall from a town monument, and government officials ban them one by one. The community is divided on whether to stand up to the powers that be, and neighbors become enemies...until a determined teenage girl rises up to fight for their freedom of speech. LMNOP is part romance, part clever word game, and part adult fable that reminds us how precious our liberties are and how important it is to have the courage to stand up for what we believe. It's a captivating story you'll n_v_r forg_t!

The musical, which has orchestrations by Lynne Shankel (Allegiance, Altar Boyz), was developed at major regional theaters across the U.S. in collaboration with Houston-based producer Third Coast Creative. Goodspeed Musicals produced LMNOP at their Terris Theatre in Chester, CT, in 2013, starring Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spring Awakening) and Donna Lynne Champlin (CW's hit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bway's Sweeney Todd revival). The musical also was seen at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) in Houston, TX, in 2015. Both the Goodspeed and TUTS productions were directed by Joe Calarco.

Louisiana State University School of Theatre produced the show with a student cast in 2017, proving the appeal of the show for educational programs and young performers. The show was originally workshopped at University of Michigan's School of Music, Theater, and Dance in 2008.

To apply for a license to produce LMNOP, or to purchase the published libretto, visit www.samuelfrench.com.





