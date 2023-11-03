New Musical HERE I AM to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater In 2024

A contemporary musical exploring the impact of social media on young women.

New Musical HERE I AM to Premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater In 2024

Here I Am, a new musical from the minds of Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell, will open Off-Broadway at AMT Theater (354 WEST 45TH STREET, New York, NY, 10036). Previews will begin Friday, March 1st, 2024 with Opening Night being set for March 8th, 2024.

Here I Am tells a love story for the modern age. Centered around social media, Here I Am is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. The show follows Scarlett as she struggles to balance her growing addiction to social media with the real people in her life. Here I Am is unapologetically contemporary, and exactly what the theater community needs as we learn to embrace our imperfections. The production will feature an original book and score by Roberts and Cantrell, arrangements by Roberts, music supervision and orchestration by Cantrell, and will be directed by Roberts. Additional Creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The cast will include Roberts (Forget I Said Anything) as Scarlett, Jack Baugh (The Office: A
Musical Parody) as Spencer, Cedrick Ekra (Powerline Road/ART) as Kyle, and SLee (Stranger Sings!) as
Camryn. Rounding out the ensemble will be Melody Munitz (American Girl: Live!), Alexis Nwokoji, Jasmyn
Johnson, Ebony Nixon, Christian Melhuish, T Anthony (SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole), and Nikolai
Granados.

In celebration of their upcoming Off-Broadway run, Roberts and Cantrell will be releasing music from Here I Am on all major streaming platforms for one month beginning Friday, November 10th.

"We are so excited to share this important story with the world!" Roberts said. "Here I Am is a story
of many things, but most importantly, it is about redemption and forgiveness. Who is redeemable and deserving
of love? Here I Am is beautiful, funny, dark, universal, and timely in an age of instant gratification." Christian Cantrell added, "We are so honored to have a platform, no matter how fleeting, to share this with you and hopefully open a conversation between all generations about the effects social media can have, positive and negative. Join us and experience the thrill of falling... down."

for more information visit Click Here




