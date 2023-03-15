Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is on BroadwayonDemand

The episode features Rodrigo Flores Roux.

Mar. 15, 2023  

New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is on BroadwayonDemand

It's time for episode 5, "Love by a Nose" of season 4 of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on Broadway on Demand. You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. This very special episode features the darling of the perfume world and one of the top "noses' in the industry... Rodrigo Flores Roux!!!! Mr. Roux has created some of the best-selling perfumes in the world. He has won several prestigious awards, and in this episode shares insights into the history of perfumes and our connections to scent through our mothers.

Scent and perfume has even made its way into the Broadway legacy as well. In the musical "La Cage Aux Folles", Shalimar is mentioned in the song "A Little More Mascara"...

So when my spirit starts to sag,

I hustle out my highest drag,

And put a little more mascara on.

And ev'rything's ankle straps, Maribou, Shalimar!

Mr. Roux discusses 'Shalimar' as well as many other classic perfumes that my mother wore!

After another listen to our album of the season, "Lessons in Love" by Helen Gurley Brown, Doris has a very special guest stop by today. Rodrigo is currently working with Givaudan, holding the position of Senior Perfumer, and has worked on top brands from Tom Ford to John Varvatos. Rodrigo was born in Mexico, and he brings his Latin passion with him. Educated in France, he has risen to the top of the perfume world. Mr. Roux is passionate about his craft, and he never disappoints in an interview. You'll love his stories about growing up and stealing his grandmother's perfume and wait till you hear about his very first scent sold! You don't want to miss any of his interview!

Doris has concocted a special cocktail just for his guest and I know you're going to love it. The Bar Cart is always a great place to hang out and hear the history of the cocktails they drink in the Rumpus Room! Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

Join in with Season 4 of this award-winning series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand.



Photos: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night At New World Stages Photo
Photos: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night At New World Stages
See photos from opening night of Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages!
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Sets New Preview and Opening Dates Photo
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Sets New Preview and Opening Dates
Immersive Everywhere’s critically immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on May 23, and will open on June 15, 2023.
ONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in May Photo
ONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in May
One Life, Live It!, a new play written and produced by Stephen S. Miller and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh will make its World Premiere at the New York Theater Festival at Teatro LATEA with three performances: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:15 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
Diana Krall, Regina Spektor, And More Announced For MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV AT 75: A DAY OF MU Photo
Diana Krall, Regina Spektor, And More Announced For MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV AT 75: A DAY OF MUSIC & CELEBRATION
Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) goes upstate to honor its Founder & Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's 75th birthday. Mikhail Baryshnikov at 75 will be a day of performances and celebration produced by BAC to take place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (Tivoli, NY) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2PM. 

More Hot Stories For You


Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Sets New Preview and Opening DatesImmersive THE GREAT GATSBY Sets New Preview and Opening Dates
March 14, 2023

Immersive Everywhere’s critically immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on May 23, and will open on June 15, 2023.
ONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in MayONE LIFE, LIVE IT! Will Make its World Premiere at NY Theater Festival in May
March 14, 2023

One Life, Live It!, a new play written and produced by Stephen S. Miller and directed by Laurie Rae Waugh will make its World Premiere at the New York Theater Festival at Teatro LATEA with three performances: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:15 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
Manhattan Repertory Theatre Presents SATURDAYS WITH LENNYManhattan Repertory Theatre Presents SATURDAYS WITH LENNY
March 13, 2023

Manhattan Repertory Theater presents Saturdays With Lenny, a coming of age story written by Tony Prestandrea.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company to Present Expanded Talkback SeriesJ2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company to Present Expanded Talkback Series
March 13, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced an expanded lineup of special post-show accompaniments, or lagniappes, for the organization’s 2023 season at Theatre Row.
Photos: First Look at ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM at the Lucille Lortel TheatrePhotos: First Look at ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
March 13, 2023

Get a first look at Red Bull Theater's Arden of Faversham!
share