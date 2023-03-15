New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is on BroadwayonDemand

It's time for episode 5, "Love by a Nose" of season 4 of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on Broadway on Demand. You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. This very special episode features the darling of the perfume world and one of the top "noses' in the industry... Rodrigo Flores Roux!!!! Mr. Roux has created some of the best-selling perfumes in the world. He has won several prestigious awards, and in this episode shares insights into the history of perfumes and our connections to scent through our mothers.

Scent and perfume has even made its way into the Broadway legacy as well. In the musical "La Cage Aux Folles", Shalimar is mentioned in the song "A Little More Mascara"...

So when my spirit starts to sag,

I hustle out my highest drag,

And put a little more mascara on.

And ev'rything's ankle straps, Maribou, Shalimar!

Mr. Roux discusses 'Shalimar' as well as many other classic perfumes that my mother wore!

After another listen to our album of the season, "Lessons in Love" by Helen Gurley Brown, Doris has a very special guest stop by today. Rodrigo is currently working with Givaudan, holding the position of Senior Perfumer, and has worked on top brands from Tom Ford to John Varvatos. Rodrigo was born in Mexico, and he brings his Latin passion with him. Educated in France, he has risen to the top of the perfume world. Mr. Roux is passionate about his craft, and he never disappoints in an interview. You'll love his stories about growing up and stealing his grandmother's perfume and wait till you hear about his very first scent sold! You don't want to miss any of his interview!

Doris has concocted a special cocktail just for his guest and I know you're going to love it. The Bar Cart is always a great place to hang out and hear the history of the cocktails they drink in the Rumpus Room! Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

Join in with Season 4 of this award-winning series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand.