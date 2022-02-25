New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Stage HEARTBROKE 2022: A FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS FOR THE BROKEN 

Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like discounted Valentine's Day cards and day-after candy.

If you have suffered through a Tinder date debacle, a romantic encounter with too many surprises, a rendezvous that feels more like an interrogation, or the broken heart of losing a beloved pet, this festival has something you can relate to.

Artistic Director David Adam Gill, newly appointed Associate Artistic Director Jennifer Downes, and Festival Chair Maile Binion are excited to be bringing this diverse group of pieces to the stage as the first New Ambassadors live theatre offering since HEARTbroke 2020.

HEARTbroke 2022 is composed of two programs, alternating performances throughout the run: Program A includes: "Standing Up" by Jasmine Spiess, "Heard" by Arielle Beth Klein, "For Mr. Cuddles" by Erin Moughon, "Sense" by Serena Berman, "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boos" by Allison Fradkin. Program B includes: "One Night Only" by John Peña Griswold, "Interrogation of Love" by Ben Dworken, "Ranch Country" by Lloyd Pace, "My Beloved, My Axiom" by Aly Kantor and "More Myself Than I Am" by David Adam Gill.

New Ambassadors Theatre Company is a not-for-profit collective of artists engaged in robustly investigating and supporting new works. The company relies on the cumulative power of its multi-disciplinary and diverse artists to enable inspiring, boundary-pushing, and radically inclusive theater. "New Ambassadors Theatre Company is quickly becoming a theatrical force to be reckoned with. This is a group that has a little engine-that-could attitude and a company of talent that is beginning to develop a reputation for consistently delivering fine work." says Edward Medina, of TheatreReviewNYC.

HEARTbroke 2022 is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

Performances will take place in the DOT Theatre at HERE, 145 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10013. (Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). Performances are March 9th- March 20th. COVID entrance requirements and show dates of alternating Programs A and B available on NATC website, here: https://newambassadorstheatre.com/heartbroke-1.

Single Program tickets are $25, and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/219/production/1108279 Double Program tickets are $40, and can be purchased at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/219/store/packages/126857.