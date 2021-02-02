New Ad Campaign Invites Black Women to Share Their Stories

Today, V-Day, the international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating violence against women, girls and the planet - founded by The Vagina Monologues playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler) - launched a Spotify ad campaign to invite submissions to VOICES, a new interdisciplinary performance arts project grounded in Black women's stories.

The ads are narrated by Aja Monet, poet, activist and VOICES' Creative Artistic Director, and will air until February 10.

VOICES seeks to unify the vision of ending violence against women (cis women and trans women) and nonbinary and gender fluid people across the African Continent and African Diaspora, with the goal of using art to embody and inspire solidarity.

The ad reads:

"Dear Black Women,

Do you have a story to tell?

We are complex, dynamic and fierce.

We are the poet's we've been waiting for, the very language of difference and magic.

This time demands active listening and our critical storytelling for the world we want to see.

Be the voice of our greatest visions and submit your poems, stories or artwork today at www.visforvoices.com, Selected submissions will receive $1,000 compensation.

"We're reaching out to Black women artists across the world, inviting submissions of poems, monologues, and songs that will be assembled into a V-Day performance piece in the coming year," said Aja Monet, Artistic Creative Director of the VOICES campaign.

"The Covid-19 pandemic's disproportionate impact on communities of color, and the uprising for racial justice in the United States and across the globe has shown the critical importance of amplifying the voices in marginalized communities," said V, "Our goal with VOICES is to focus on the work, lives and experiences of Black women artists. We encourage anyone interested to participate before the deadline on February 14th."

The official deadline for VOICES is Sunday, February 14, 2021.