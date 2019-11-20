New 42nd Street Appoints Mary Rose Lloyd as Artistic Director

According to American Theatre, the New 42nd Street, the nonprofit that supports the New Victory Theater and the New 42nd Street Studios, has announced leadership changes, including Mary Rose Lloyd as their new artistic director.

These changes come after the appointment of Russell Granet as president and CEO in June.

"The New 42 has really evolved over the last several years to expand its programs, further its reach, and deepen its impact across the city to invite New Yorkers of all ages to experience and participate in the performing arts," Granet said in a statement. "These extraordinary women have committed their work to young people, artists, and educators, and I'm happy to recognize them for their years of dedication to the nonprofit."

Lloyd was previously the director of artistic programming for the New 42nd Street, and has served as a member of the advisory board for the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, on fundraising panels for the New York State Council on the Arts, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and Pennsylvania Performing Arts on Tour. She is also currently a trustee of the Chocolate Factory Theater.

