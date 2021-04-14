New 42 and Russell Granet, John B. King, Jr. & More to be Honored at Education is Everything Virtual Gala

The WNET Group has announced the honorees for its Education is Everything Virtual Gala celebration on Thursday, April 22. The WNET Group will recognize John B. King, Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Education and President and CEO of The Education Trust; New 42 and its President & CEO, Russell Granet for New Victory Education programs; Laura Bilodeau Overdeck, founder and president of Bedtime Math; tri-state area frontline educators; and Verizon. The event will honor the commitment and contributions of these individuals and organizations to education in the tri-state region and beyond.

The Education is Everything Gala will feature tributes to the honorees, music performances by ALL ARTS artist-in residence Matthew Whitaker, and appearances by special guests including Hoda Kotb, Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cookie Monster and students from the Frank Sinatra School of Art.

Education is central to The WNET Group's mission. As part of The WNET Group's ongoing efforts to support learning at home, the organization presented acclaimed instructional programming including Let's Learn NYC!, NJTV Learning Live and Camp TV featuring dynamic lessons taught by educators and teaching artists. Partnerships with organizations like New 42 and Bedtime Math contributed to efforts to bring those projects to life and helped The WNET Group execute on its mission to educate and entertain young people at home during the pandemic. Tips on making TV time learning time, activities and more for educators and families, including PBS LearningMedia resources, are available at wnet.org/education.