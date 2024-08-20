New 42 Hires Kristen Barrett As VP Of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New 42 has added Kristen Barrett to their executive team as Vice President of Development. Most recently, Barrett served as the Director of Development at the School of American Ballet, and she joins New 42 with over 20 years of nonprofit experience. In her role at New 42, Barrett will lead all of New 42's development activities and fundraising efforts for award-winning performing arts and arts education programs. She will also work closely with the President and executive team on strategic planning, Board relations, and organizational decision making.

“We are elated to add Kristen to our leadership team,” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. “Her extensive experience is matched by her genuine passion for the performing arts, and I look forward to working closely with her and the Development team as we enter a landmark anniversary year for the organization in 2025.”

In addition to the School of American Ballet, Barrett has experience working with the Children's Home Society of Florida and Broward Housing Solutions. Throughout her career, she has raised significant funds totaling over $100 million for a wide range of organizations and causes including dance education, performing arts programs, support for victims of abuse, and more. Barrett has extensive experience in building and working with boards and directors, engaging donors, and leading large teams to meet fundraising goals - including a notable $22 million capital endowment campaign and six of the largest eleven gifts in the School of American Ballet's 90-year history. She holds an MPA in Public and Nonprofit Management and Policy and a BA in Business Administration.

“I have seen firsthand the benefits of arts exposure and education through my previous roles and personal experience in developing my own child's interest in the arts,” said Kristen Barrett. “I am inspired by New 42's work to ensure that young people of all backgrounds have access to the performing arts, and I am thrilled to join the organization and lead fundraising efforts that positively impact the lives of children and families in my community.”

