New 42 Expands Leadership Team

Courtney J. Boddie and Lindsey Buller Maliekel have been appointed to the team.

New 42, the performing arts nonprofit behind New 42 Studios and New Victory Theater, announces the promotions of Courtney J. Boddie to Vice President, Education and School Engagement, and Lindsey Buller Maliekel to Vice President, Education and Public Engagement.

"Courtney and Lindsey are an exceptional team, and through their vision and dedication, New 42 has established itself as a global leader in arts education, performing arts engagement and youth development," says Russell Granet, New 42 President and CEO. "The promotion of both women underscores the significant and growing impact of the nonprofit's education programs, both in New York City and around the world."

Previously co-directors of the New 42 education department, Ms. Boddie and Ms. Buller Maliekel have been recognized by Michelle Obama on behalf of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award for the New 42 Youth Corps, which pairs paid employment in the arts with academic counseling and professional development for 75 high school and college students annually, and by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award for New Victory School Partnerships, which bring 40,000 NYC students to the theater in a typical year to experience live performing arts, often for the first time.

Ms. Boddie oversees all programs related to school communities including teacher training in the performing arts for New York City educators and an innovative approach in the professional development of more than 50 New Victory Teaching Artists. Ms. Boddie has expanded the theater's scope of work in such programs as New Victory Dance, currently available in digital form for the 2020-21 Season, which provides free dance performances and performing arts education to NYC summer schools; Create, a theater-based teacher professional development track for the city's Pre-K expansion, the largest in the nation; and GIVE, an initiative to address equitable student engagement in inclusion classrooms for students with disabilities.

In 2019, TYA/USA awarded Ms. Boddie with the TYA Community Impact Award for her leadership in New Victory SPARK (Schools with the Performing Arts Reach Kids), a robust multi-year arts program for New York City school communities previously underserved in the arts. Through intensive relationships with schools' administrative and teaching staff, New Victory SPARK utilizes the theater's existing school programs--including live performances by international arts companies, a highly trained ensemble of Teaching Artists and smartly-designed classroom curricula--to supply performing arts engagement that is as sustainable, creative and impactful.

Ms. Buller Maliekel is recognized as a global expert on family play and performing arts engagement. She oversees the New 42 Youth Corps, making it the largest employer of NYC youth from a cultural organization in the City, as well as Public Engagement at the New Victory Theater, which includes the family-focused redesign of the theater's public spaces, encouraging more than 70,000 theatergoers a year to make meaningful connections to the performing arts alongside friends and family.

Ms. Buller Maliekel also oversaw education content for this year's highly successful New Victory Arts Break series, the Theater's digital performing arts curriculum, where "New Yorkers can have fun with the fam and expand those little minds all from the comfort of your living room" (Time Out New York), now broadcast on PBS stations nationwide.

Additionally, Ms. Buller Maliekel has been the research lead alongside the research firm WolfBrown to lead a five-year longitudinal study on the intrinsic impact of the performing arts on children. Early findings from the study demonstrate a clear correlation between early exposure to the performing arts and future theater interest, as well as the cultivation of kids' social-emotional development and empathy, and a link between performing arts and the development of hope, or imagining a different, and better, future.

In addition to Mr. Granet, Ms. Boddie and Ms. Buller Maliekel, the New 42 Executive team includes Lisa Lawer Post as Chief Operating Officer; Mary Rose Lloyd as Artistic Director; Elizabeth Cashour, Vice President, Development; Elizabeth Hines as Vice President, Finance; Lauren Fitzgerald as Vice President, Marketing and Communications; and Jessica Baker Vodoor, Vice President, Operations.

