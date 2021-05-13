Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Neo-Political Cowgirls Will Present Andromeda's Sisters: An Arts & Advocacy Gala in June

The event will also be live streamed on Zoom.

May. 13, 2021  
Neo-Political Cowgirls, an organization created for women in theater to help increase the female voice in the narrative of our society's stories, will present their annual fundraiser, Andromeda's Sisters: An Arts and Advocacy Gala on Saturday, June 26 at 5pm at the Leiber Collection Museum in East Hampton. The event will also be live streamed on Zoom. Tickets for in-person attendance are $125-$250.

Tickets to the remote livestream are $25+ suggested donation. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.npcowgirls.org. All funds raised will directly support the theater work and arts education outreach of The Neo-Political Cowgirls.

This signature event will include a reading of Order My Steps, a one-act play by Kathryn Grant about a prison inmate who reunites with her estranged adult daughter. The reading will be directed by Florencia Lozano and Kate Mueth and star Catherine Curtin ("Homeland", "Stranger Things", "Orange Is The New Black") and Irene Sofia Lucio (Slave Play on Broadway/NYTW; Wit on Broadway). The play reading will be followed by a social justice and advocacy discussion on the experience of freedom with Alexis McGill Johnson (President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America), Serena Ligouri (founder of The New Hour, an organization based in Long Island that helps women coming out of incarceration), and Angie Cruz (author of Dominicana).


