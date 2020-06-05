National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Virtual Programming in the Second Week Of June

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This June 8-12, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE, featuring Budd Mishkin's interview with legendary Broadway producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg, a 15-Minute Yiddish lesson led by Motl Didner, and Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Folksbiene's newsletter and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. Each episode airs at nytf.org/live and on Folksbiene's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

Mark your calendars for a series of special events:

15-Minute Yiddish

Tuesday, June 9 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Conversations: From the Bronx to Broadway

Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 PM

A rebroadcast of a conversation with legendary Broadway Producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg, moderated by acclaimed journalist Budd Mishkin.

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert

Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts features More Love Songs (You Didn't Know You Loved!).

Also, Folksbiene presents the following events in June:

Vos-Ver-Vu: The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz

Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30 PM

Are you a shmendrik, a maven, or just cravin' for some education? Test your knowledge of Yiddish theatre and related topics (no prior knowledge necessary!) and play for prizes at an amusing quiz show prepared and hosted live by Yiddish theatre personality Mikhl Yashinsky. Laughs, trivia, a glittering tune or two-why stay away? Unlike questions you'll hear at the Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz, that's one you could not possibly answer...!

Eyner Aleyn: Great Yiddish Monologues

Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 PM

Comic and dramatic monologues from Moyshe Nadir, Mikhl Rosenberg, and selections from The Dybbuk by S. An-Sky. Featuring Motl Didner, Lea Kalisch, Rebecca Keren, and Eli Rosen.

15-Minute Yiddish

Tuesday, June 16, 23, and 30 at 1:00 PM

A weekly lunch and learn with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner, where adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert

Thursday, June 18, and 25 at 7:30 PM

Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts this month features: A Joyful Sound! Songs of Celebration (June 18); and, Yiddish Theatre Favorites (June 25).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You