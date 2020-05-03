National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Dynamic Virtual Programming In May

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues to bring the stage to global audiences throughout May when Folksbiene! LIVE features virtual programming to entertain, enlighten, and engage.

Folksbiene! LIVE's diverse programming in May includes: On the Air: Vintage Radio Plays from the Golden Age of WEVD Yiddish Radio on May 6; From the Bronx to Broadway - A Conversation with legendary Broadway producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg moderated by Budd Mishkin on May 12; Ron Tal: Eleven Hours Away: A Celebration of Israeli Music on May 13; and, Lisa Fishman in Concert on May 27. Additionally, this month, Folksbiene! LIVE includes Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts on select Thursday evenings.

Starting on May 12, all evening events begin at 7:30 PM so that audiences can still participate in nightly cheers for frontline workers a half hour earlier

Audiences also can learn Yiddish (for free! And in 15 minutes!) when Motl Didner leads weekly lessons on Tuesday afternoons, starting on May 19.

Launched in May with Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. The programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter on its website and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. Each episode is broadcast at nytf.org/live and on Folksbiene's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

During the first full week of May, at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6, Folksbiene! LIVE will present:

On the Air: Vintage Radio Plays from the Golden Age of WEVD Yiddish Radio

Featuring two episodes from "A Velt Mit Veltelekh" by Nahum Stutchkoff in Yiddish with English translation subtitles

Performed by LEYZER BURKO, Inna Barmash, Motl Didner, Lev Harvey, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Rebecca Keren, Lori Leifer, Eli Rosen and Dmitri Zisl Slepovitch with sound effects by Matt Temkin and special appearance by Zalmen Mlotek.

Also on tap this May as part of Folksbiene! LIVE:

· Thursday, May 7, May 14, and May 21 at 7:30 PM: Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concerts; Zalmen Mlotek is an internationally recognized authority on Yiddish folk and theater music as well as a leading figure in the Jewish theatre and concert worlds.

· Tuesday, May 19, and May 26 at 1:00 PM: 15-Minute Yiddish; A weekly lunch and learn with Motl Didner; adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation - no Yiddish experience necessary - in 15 minutes!

· Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 PM: From the Bronx to Broadway - A Conversation with Legendary Broadway Producer Emanuel "Manny" Azenberg; moderated by Budd Mishkin

· Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 PM: Ron Tal: Eleven Hours Away: A Celebration of Israeli Music; with Assaf Gleizner as Music Director.

· Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 PM: Lisa Fishman in Concert; Jewish Standards and some unknown gems, sung in Yiddish and English with a modern twist and influences in Klezmer, Jazz, Musical Theater, Cabaret, Folk rock, Latin, Blues... and a touch of comedy! The event includes some new English verses written by Lisa.





