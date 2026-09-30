National Black Theatre Reveals 2026 SOUL Series LAB Residents

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National Black Theatre has revealed the five artists selected for its 2026 SOUL Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery) cohort, supporting the development of new work and the careers of Black playwrights, directors and producers. Abigail C. Onwunali, McKensie Scy Pascall and Washington Kirk join as SOUL Playwright Residents; Raz Golden joins as the SOUL Directing Resident; and Pier Lamia “Mia” Porter joins as the SOUL Producing Resident. In addition, NBT launched a new series that allows the institution to award 19 individual artists distinct development opportunities and expand its yearly offerings for developing and commissioning work.

Rooted in the pedagogy established by NBT founder Dr. Barbara Ann Teer in 1968, the SOUL Series LAB provides a creative home for Black artists to experiment, develop original work, and deepen their practice. Through its three residency tracks, the program strengthens relationships between historically Black theatrical institutions and artists while expanding the stories and perspectives represented on the American stage.

The 2026 cohort continues NBT's investment in artistic development through sustained opportunities to write, direct, and produce. Beyond the three core residencies, NBT is excited to announce the new series as part of the LAB: The Keep SOUL Alive Development Series. The Keep SOUL Alive Development Series was birthed out of the desire to invest intentional dollars into the creation of new work at various different scales. Through the series, NBT is able to offer online and in-person readings and workshops that connect playwrights, directors, and theatre-makers with their collaborators. To start this series, NBT has awarded 24 development opportunities.

2026 SOUL SERIES LAB RESIDENCIES

SOUL Playwright Residency

Awarded Residents: Abigail C. Onwunali, McKensie Scy Pascall and Washington Kirk

Finalists: Andrea Ambam, Candrice Jones, Comfort Ifema Katchy, Anthony X, Marlow Wyatt, Isis Elizabeth, Kenndall Wallace, Banna Desta and Ryan Vincent.

Launched in 2012, the SOUL Playwright Residency is the only residency in the country dedicated to commissioning Black playwrights, supported by a minimum 18-month development process and a commitment to a public presentation of a new, original text with NBT Season. Past residents include Mfoniso Udofia, Aurin Squire, Nambi E. Kelley, Dennis A. Allen, Angelica Chéri, Derek Lee McPhatter, Lee Edward Colston II, Eric Micha Holmes, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Tracey Conyer Lee, TyLie Shider, Oya Mae Dxchxss, Fedna Jacquet, Kristen Adele Calhoun, Nathan Yungerberg and Brian Egland, with current residents being Anthony Goss, Ashley M. Thomas, a.k. payne, jeremy o'brian, Calley N Anderson, and Zola Dee.

SOUL Directing Residency

Awarded Resident: Raz Golden

Finalists: Brittany Franklin, Jasmine Brooks, Charlique Rolle, Kambi Gathesha, and JNK Enzo

Committed for a minimum of 18 months, the SOUL Directing Residency gives a Black director the opportunity to refine technical and creative skills, build professional visibility, and establish New York City directing credentials while focusing their time toward an NBT mainstage production of an existing play. Piloted with inaugural resident Ebony Noelle Golden and her site-specific work 125th & FREEdom, the program's alumni include Dominique Rider, Josiah Davis, abigail jean baptiste, with current residents being JaMario Stills and amani meliyah.

SOUL Producing Residency

Awarded Resident: Pier Lamia “Mia” Porter

Finalists: Lenyx Rose and ChiChi Anyanwu

The 10-month SOUL Producing Residency provides hands-on experience in the administrative and creative work of producing a theatrical season in New York City. Grounded in Dr. Teer's belief in autonomy within Black storytelling, the residency culminates in the resident line producing one of our productions/events within the season. Past residents include Ngozi Anyanwu, Marie Cisco, Tola Ozim, Emana Rachelle, Lauren Marissa Smith, Phobe Moore, Eric Emani, Jordan Flemming, Amiah McGinty and Kyra Shawn-Davis.

KEEP SOUL ALIVE DEVELOPMENT SERIES

The Keep SOUL Alive Development Series supports playwrights, directors, and theatre-makers as they build characters, refine their storytelling, and explore new creative directions. The series offers three different ways for NBT to invest in and engage artists in the creation of new works and ideas: one-day virtual readings that bring a playwright's words to life with actors; three-day, in-person workshops that pair playwrights with actors and a director to test ideas and receive focused feedback; and intensive 29-hour workshops that support deeper collaboration among a playwright, director, and stage manager.

Award Recipients for this Series: Andrea Ambam, Jasmine Brooks, Chloe J. Brown, Tré Cotten, Banna Desta, Isis Elizabeth, JNK Enzo, Brittany Franklin, Kambi Gathesha, Candrice Jones, Comfort Ifema Katchy, Naomi Lorain, Charlique Rolle, Anike Sonuga, Ryan Vincent, Kenndall Wallace, Mercedes White, Marlow Wyatt, and Anthony X. Through its development work over the past six years, NBT has supported more than 1,000 artists, extending opportunities to playwrights and actors across the country.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 07 Hrs 58 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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