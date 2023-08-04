National Black Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season 'Defiance of Our Bloom'

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer’s Tony-nominated National Black Theatre (NBT) has announced its 2023-24 season, ‘Defiance of Our Bloom,’ with a theatrical lineup of four productions created in partnership with three leading theaters including Ars Nova, The Apollo Performing Arts Center and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Additional programming includes two notable workshop productions presented in-residency with Chelsea Factory, and features the works of two early career Black playwrights hand-picked to artistically develop, incubate, and execute their creative visions with NBT’s unwavering support through the I Am Soul Playwright Residency.



NBT’s highly anticipated 56th season is kicking off with the 2nd annual Learn To Love Yourself: Silent Disco + Portrait Series starting August 19th. This theatrical season, themed ‘Defiance of Our Bloom,’ comes on the heels of an explosive 2022-23 theatrical season that garnered NBT a total of 34 theatrical award nominations, including 5 Tony nominations for NBT’s Broadway debut for the critically acclaimed Fat Ham.

“I am so proud of this season’s offerings which continue to widen the aperture of the Black experience, while simultaneously challenging the traditional western theatrical norms and championing the rich diaspora and diversity of our communities. From the Gulla Geechee tradition to the Queer and disabled, NBT continues to introduce new groundbreaking artists and work to the field both locally and nationally. The Defiance of Out Bloom is a celebration of a cultural cornucopia of Black traditions that is intended to preserve the past while trailblazing towards a more liberatory future.”

- Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer, NBT



NBT’s 56th Theatrical Season LineUp: The Defiance of Our Bloom

(pray) – A World Premiere

Playwright, Director, and Choreographer: nicHi douglas

Music: Starr Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis

Designers: dots : Kimie Nishikawa (Set) DeShon Elem (Costume) Cha See (Lights) Mikaal Sulamain (Sound)

Co-Producer: Ars Nova

Dates: Oct 3 – 28, 2023

Location: Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street)

A congregation for those past, present and future comes to power in (pray), a new choreopoem by nicHi douglas. A celebration and a reckoning, (pray) dives into the beautifully complex relationship between Black womxn and their spirituality. Following the form of a Sunday Baptist Church service while transporting us to an isolated ancestral forest, this sacred offering creates a communal space to heal and inspire the Black feminine divine. Alchemized in collaboration with Starr Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis (pray) interrogates and uplifts the tremendous value and weight of spiritual inheritance.



This World Premiere’s run is Oct 3 – 28, 2023 and is co-produced with Ars Nova at Greenwich House Theatre located at 27 Barrow Street. Support for this production comes from the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in association with the New York Foundation for the Arts. (pray) offers a heartfelt invitation to the Black community, and especially Black womxn.

Packages O’ the Things We Deliver - A Public Presentation

Playwright: Oya Mae Dxtchxss-Davis

Dates: March 27 – 31, 2024

Location: Chelsea Factory

Packages O’ the Things We Deliver is the culminating public presentation as part of NBT’s ongoing residency with Manhattan’s Chelsea Factory from March 27 – 31, 2024. Written by Oya Mae Dxtchxss-Davis, a fellow of the I Am Soul Playwright Residency program, this public presentation will present one of her newest works commissioned during her residency. Packages O’ the Things We Deliver is about brotherhood, redemption, and the threat that police violence has in the Black community. This story follows the concerns of three brothers who have been given the chance to save the souls of their family and themselves - all of which are being haunted by their past. The brothers have to deliver packages to save their family… until one of them is murdered during delivery. After a year of waiting and still haunted by the past, the brothers are reunited and learn that delivering packages is the first task towards redemption. If they are to complete their healing and liberate the soul of their brother to OKO, a city beyond the ocean, they have much more that they must do.



The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout – (Washington, D.C. Premiere)

Director and Creative Conception: Jonathan McCrory

Co-Producers: The Apollo Performing Arts Center and American Composers Orchestra

Dates: June 1, 2024

Location: The Kennedy Center Opera House

The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout is a one-night-only music driven theatrical performance at the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on June 1, 2024. After a sold-out world premiere at the historic Apollo Theater, The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout is a theatrical event centering the soul of Black folks and the heart of America's brilliant and bitter present through orchestral and choral music. Mounted in the Oprea House of the Kennedy Center, the show features the creative concept and direction by NBT’s Executive Artistic Director Jonathan McCrory. The Gathering honors our present pulse need for a collective space of remembrance, to enact the sacred technology of a Ring Shout and engage the streets – a place where today's civic unrest has taken place. This program is made possible through the support from Arts For Justice, Ford Foundation, and Mellon Foundation. This performance is co-produced by National Black Theatre, The Apollo Performing Arts Center and American Composers Orchestra in association with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rental Office.



“This season is dedicated to the seed sowing, the rooting and the prosperity housed in our bloom. To artists that have leaned into providing a resource to get us there by crafting works that help us honor our shared humanity through the power of Black Liberation. Through the 56th Season, we are calling on the need to release into the unknown and allow for what you once knew to become something different, something new, something you can use to meet the world you now live in. This season is rooted in an intervention of love, a restructuring of those rough grooves to be met with care, so you can answer the call to transcend and recycle trauma into life-bearing lessons.”

- Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of NBT.



Bloodwork (Public Presentation)

Playwright: Kristin Adele Calhoun

Director: Vickie Washington

Dates: June 25 – 29, 2024

Location: Chelsea Factory

Bloodwork is the a public presentation as part of NBT’s ongoing residency with Manhattan’s Chelsea Factory from June 25 – 29, 2024. Written by Kristin Adele Calhoun, a fellow of the I Am Soul Playwright Residency program, and directed by Vickie Washington, this public presentation will present one of Calhoun’s newest works commissioned during her residency.. Bloodwork takes us on a journey of twelve generations of women converging in this epic journey across time and space in the name of deep healing. As 34-year-old Nyanda wrestles with a mysterious disease, her entire mother line emerges from the past to save her (and in turn, save themselves). Armed with the desire to be whole but at a loss for how to get there, ancestors and descendants struggle to shoulder the weight of wellness. Bold and gripping, Bloodwork asks, “if trauma can be passed down, what happens when we pass liberation down too?”