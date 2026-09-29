Natasha Yvette Williams to Star in THE LAST GATEKEEPER Staged Reading

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THE LAST GATEKEEPER – an Afrofuturist, Black Queer musical theater work by Germono Toussaint – will be presented in a developmental staged reading on Monday, October 19 at 7:00 PM. The event will take place at Dorothy Maynor Hall at Harlem School of the Arts. The event is free, but reservations are required.

The cast will include Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like it Hot, Chicago), Anastacia McCleskey, Terrance Lamont Johnson, Bryson Battle (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Zemy Burke. For information and reservations, please contact thelastgatekeepermusical@gmail.com.

The presentation will be followed by a conversation about the work's spiritual and cultural themes, its creative process, and the development of its immersive theatrical world. The panel will be moderated by Patrick L. Riley and feature Dr. John-Martin Green (Founder and Executive Director, The Gatekeepers Collective), and Antoine Craigwell (Founder, President and CEO, DBGM).

THE LAST GATEKEEPER features book, music and lyrics by Germono Toussaint. The show is directed by Kevin R. Free, with Patrick B. Philips serving as music director. The vocal arrangements are by Crystal Monee Hall. A.J. Muhammed serves as dramaturg, with Trisha Jeffrey as associate producer.

THE LAST GATEKEEPER is a musical theater experience combining music, projections, and performance to tell a story of ancestry, resistance, and liberation. Inspired by the teachings of West African Dagara scholars and spiritual leaders Malidoma and Sobonfu Somé, the musical draws upon the tradition of Gatekeepers, same-gender-loving/Queer spirit workers, community leaders and diviners who serve as sacred intermediaries between the physical and spiritual worlds.

Through Soku, a spiritually gifted young Black Queer revolutionary, THE LAST GATEKEEPER explores the power of Black Queer people as visionaries, healers and leaders capable of restoring balance during times of chaos. Told through a West African-influenced cinematic score and theatrical projection design, this musical is a prayer, a reckoning, a warning and a prophecy.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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