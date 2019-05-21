NOT EVEN THE GOOD THINGS to Debut Off-Broadway This July

NOT EVEN THE GOOD THINGS, a new play by Joseph Scott Ford begins performances on Wednesday, July 10th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The opening is set for Tuesday, July 16th. Kelsey Claire directs a cast of seven in this high-octane, heartfelt and delightfully bizarre production. NOT EVEN THE GOOD THINGS is produced by Tamra Paselk. Tickets are $35, (which includes a $2.50 facility fee). For tickets and further information visit noteventhegoodthings.com, or call (212) 239-6200.

NOT EVEN THE GOOD THINGS is a dark comedy where a millennial getaway falls apart in the presence of the ghost of a young girl that only one character -- despite his best efforts -- is able to see.

The play deals with a group of six 20-something-year-old friends who gather in a mountain cabin to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. It's just they can't seem to enjoy anything, really. What is supposed to be a fun and carefree evening evolves into a drunken circus of attempted infidelity, nonsense, and weird religion. This all takes place under the watchful gaze of a young girl who only shows herself to one person, while he steadily and hilariously loses his grip on reality in the company of his oblivious friends. The nature of shame, sexuality, loyalty, intoxication, privilege and faith are all explored in this achingly funny new play.

Featured in the cast are Collette Astle (Hysterical Women), Victoria Janicki (Fun Home), Sea McHale (Marvin's Room), Serena Parrish (Fun Home), Stephon Pettway (Ollie and Molly Can't Get Arrested, Mickey Roberts (debut) and Allie Trimm ("30 Rock"/13, the Musical).

Costume Design is by Oscar Noel Fitzpatrick and lighting design is by Alexander Le Vaillant Freer.

Joseph Scott Ford (Playwright) has written several plays, Not Even The Good Things being his first full-length. Others include Death/Love Letters (Short), Sasparilla (Short), Mainly The Rabbit (One Act), and Responders (Full-Length). He is currently finishing his third full-length, titled Penthouse Play. He received a BA in Economics & History from Vanderbilt University, and trained under Bill Esper at the William Esper Studio. This is his New York debut.

Kelsey Claire (Director) Directing Credits: Breaking Up by Michael Cristofer, Good Mourning - a half hour pilot by John Peña Griswold, and her own short play, Hot Air. She is co-artistic director of Shiyr Productions, and co-founder of Victress - a production company focusing on women in front of and behind the curtain or camera. She studied at the William Esper Studio with Bruce McCarty, and is currently involved in a new development of Lanford Wilson's The Mound Builders.

The playing schedule for NOT EVEN THE GOOD THINGS is as follows: Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8PM. Opening night is Tuesday, July 16th at 7PM. There will be two Sunday matinees at 3 PM on July 14th and 21st. The play will run through Saturday, July 27th.

Photo By Maria Baranova





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You