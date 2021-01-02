NOLIA: A Hip Hopera Premieres This Month

Nolia: A Hip Hopera, RG's latest rap drama debuts on January 10th at 1:30 EST online.

Rcreatives collaborates with emerging artists whose voices speak out against social inequalities. Nolia: A Hip Hopera decries injustices for Black families. It explores religion, familial abandonment, Black sisterhood, and violence.

In a shotgun house on Tennessee Street are Miriam, Jerico, and Violet Soja. They live on the last remaining street in New Orléans. A street led by a power-hungry, Black Nationalist preacher and militant guards. When Jerico disappears, Miriam must decide between saving her from gang fire or standing behind the preacher.

Nolia: A Hip Hopera premieres in Broadway Bound's Festival Lineup August 25th, Off-Broadway in Theatre Row. Before then, catch Nolia in R Online Read #5, Sunday, January 10, 2021. A Q& A with RG follows. Tickets are £1 each.