NJ Rep Reveals 28th Season Beginning With MAKE BELIEVE By John Biguenet

Marking the start of another season, New Jersey Repertory Company will launche its 28th season of groundbreaking world premieres with Make Believe by acclaimed playwright John Biguenet, directed by NJ Rep's Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas. The production runs from February 13 to March 9, 2025, and will celebrate its opening on February 15 at NJRep's intimate theater in Long Branch. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NJRep.org.

Make Believe is a nostalgic, haunting look back at the world of 1930's Hollywood, where larger-than-life movie stars went to great lengths to keep their secrets from coming to light. Starring Quentin Chisholm (NJRep's The Bookstore. Film: BORN2LOSE, West) and Éilis Cahill (The Road to Jerusalem. British indie film Mind-set) as Eleanor and Bailey as two lost souls who are thrown together to create a fantastical scenario that could only be dreamed up in Hollywood, the land of dreams.

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, and sound design by Nick Simone.

John Biguenet, author of Broomstick, Rising Water, and numerous other works, brings his unique storytelling to NJ Rep once again. His accolades include the O. Henry Award, Harper's Magazine Writing Award, and recognition in The Best American Short Stories. Biguenet's works have been celebrated across the U.S. and internationally, solidifying his reputation as a master playwright and storyteller.

The production is helmed by Suzanne Barabas, whose extensive directing credits at NJ Rep include The Housewives of Mannheim, Broomstick, The Adjustment, and more. A dedicated advocate for new works, Barabas brings her visionary direction to Make Believe, ensuring a season opener that audiences won't forget.

