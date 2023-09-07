Morgan Dudley, Brandon Cameron and Alyssa Wray to Star in MEDUSA: A NEW MUSICAL at The Midnight Theatre

Medusa: A New Musical will premiere on Monday, October 16th at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Midnight Theatre will present Medusa: A New Musical. What is Protection's Love? After a successful performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, MEDUSA is an original musical retelling of the famous Greek myth. This adaptation takes place in 1957 during the demise of Black Mountain College in Asheville, North Carolina. Its characters are loosely inspired by the great artists who attended its illustrious halls such as Susan Weil, Josef Albers, and John Cage

Come witness Midnight Theater transform into this once beloved historical college and see this famous story be retold through a new lens. This will be MEDUSA's New York City premiere performance.

Featuring: Morgan Dudley (Disney’s Descendants, Jagged Little Pill). Brandon Cameron (Hadestown),  Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Brian Vaulx Jr., Jataria Howard, Vaibu Mohan, Zac Swanner, Andrew Maroney, Cara Rose DiPietro, Ruby Doran, Katryna Marttala and Savidu Geevaratne

Written by James Stryska (Music/Lyrics) and Annie Conolly (book/lyrics)
Produced by James Stryska, Annie Conolly and Molly Heller

Medusa: A New Musical (at The Midnight Theatre, Located in the new Manhattan West Plaza) will premiere on Monday, October 16th at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.midnighttheatre.com

Midnight Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West. The ultra-glamorous, intimate 150-seat theater welcomes talent across a wide variety of entertainment, including magic, music, comedy, and Broadway cabarets.

Under the same roof and steps away from the theater is one of NYC’s most popular restaurants and cocktail lounge Hidden Leaf. Called “Stylish and Sexy” by Time Out, the Art Deco space serves inventive pan-Asian cuisine from Executive Chef Chai Trivedi.

The first floor of the space features revolving culinary concepts and offers an experiential event space that can be rented out.
 




