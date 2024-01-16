Molly Russo To Star In Annie Brown's HILLARY LOVES ME At The Tank

The Tank & Purple Light Productions will present the one-woman, 2016-esque, life filled world premiere of Hillary Loves Me, a new play by rising artist Annie Brown. Hillary Loves Me explores celebrity obsession on a sliding slope. This one-night only one-woman show dives into celebrity idolization and how we use it to cope through media, absurdism, and a good dose of the unpredictable.

Brown's work reimagines the limits of media theatre with performance by actress & comedian Molly Russo, direction by Katy Hollis, and media & design by Sydney Borislow.

Hillary Loves Me plays at The Tank (312 W 36th) on January 27, 2024 at 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

MORE ABOUT THE CREATOR

Annie Brown is a New York City based and Edmond, Oklahoma raised playwright, composer, and producer. As a new work enthusiast, Annie deeply enjoys switching narratives to create theatrical work that offers differing perspectives and empowers often silenced voices. Recent works of her's include Remembering Morgan (DUAF @ Playwrights Horizons), Myles To Go (Players Theatre), and various other works with 54 Below (Heard It From a Birdie, I Can Do That, & "Do Not Sing List" series). Annie studies Playwriting and Theatre & New Media at Marymount Manhattan College with a goal of continuing to expand the type of theatre she can help create.

As we all emerge from an immense era of isolation and adjustment, she looks forward to sharing this piece that explores just that.