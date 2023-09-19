Molière in the Park Gala to Honor Samira Wiley & Jérémie Robert

Molière in the Park will present the OneLove OneTheater Gala, hosted by Murray Hill (HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere”), on October 2, 2023 from 7pm - 10pm at Negril BK (256 5th Avenue) in Brooklyn.



Celebrate, uplift and support Brooklyn’s only Off-Broadway theater company solely dedicated to fostering empathy and unity, by bringing free productions of Molière plays and more to Prospect Park, annually. Join them for innovative Caribbean cuisine and starry performances, all to benefit Molière in the Park’s 2023-2024 season!



The evening will feature the inaugural recipients of MIP’s The Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award: Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Consul Général of France in New York Jérémie Robert.



The Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award is a way to honor individuals and artists who through their work embody a principle dear to MIP’s heart: Theater as an essential space where people of all socioeconomic, cultural and racial backgrounds can sit shoulder to shoulder and share a common experience, spreading a sense of humanity and unity despite everything that seemingly makes us different.



The evening includes drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres beginning at 7pm, a presentation that includes performances of excerpts from Molière plays, songs from musicals, the award ceremony + call to donate from 8pm - 9pm, and more drinks and dessert from 9pm - 10pm.



Performers include Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Emmy Award winner Michael Emerson (“The Practice,” “Lost,” “Person of Interest”), Yonatan Gebeyehu (MIP’s Tartuffe, TFANA’s Merchant of Venice), Jennifer Mudge (“Somebody Somewhere”), Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H. on Broadway, Becky Nurse of Salem) and Michelle Veintimilla (MIP’s Tartuffe, The Visit on Broadway, ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty”).



Tickets for the gala start at $150. Purchase at Click Here.



Molière in the Park’s mission is to promote empathy and unity within the diverse communities of Brooklyn through the arts. They offer yearly free opportunities for all to come together in Prospect Park and experience the benefits of theater. For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.



MIP’s Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, a Brooklynite since 2001, was raised in France and Switzerland. Specializing in new work, Lucie spent 15 years developing and directing new plays in New York City and all over the country. Bringing free theater and the works of Molière to Brooklyn was a longtime dream which she is thrilled has become a reality. In 2021, she was awarded the prestigious designation of chevalier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government.



Garth Belcon (MIP’s Co-Founding Executive Producer) is an independent feature film writer and producer, and a theater producer and production manager. Garth was raised in the Bronx but has called Brooklyn home for more than 15 years. His films, which include Whiteboys and Jails Hospitals & Hip-Hop, have been distributed by media companies such as 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, Studio Canal Plus, Samuel Goldwyn Classics, STARZ Entertainment and HBO. His theater works have been presented at the Kennedy Center, Sydney Opera House and International Theater Festival of Havana.



Samira Wiley is a founding board member of Molière in the Park. She currently plays Moira on Hulu’s original drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a role that earned her an Emmy win, two Emmy nominations and an NAACP Image Award nomination. She is also well known for her SAG Award winning performance as inmate Poussey on “Orange Is the New Black.” Wiley was recently seen on stage in Blues for an Alabama Sky at the National Theatre in London. Wiley’s other theater credits include Daphne’s Dive at the Signature, New York; Antigone in Ferguson for Theatre of War; multiple productions for Molière in the Park and Thoughts of a Colored Man (as Co-Producer) on Broadway. Film credits include Breaking News in Yuba County, Social Animals, The Sitter and Vault. She is a graduate of The Juilliard School.



Jérémie Robert took office as Consul General in New York on September 3, 2020. Since September 2018, he was advisor for Africa, Development and Global Affairs in the office of the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves le Drian. In this capacity, he contributed to the renewal of France’s relations with Africa and the rebuilding of its development policy, and worked on the management of the crisis in the Sahel. He has worked for France’s global priorities, in particular the preservation of global public goods such as global health, climate and biodiversity. During his career at the Quai d’Orsay, which he began in 2003, he served in the Africa and Indian Ocean Department, on Sudan (2003-2006) during the Darfur crisis; in Nairobi, as France’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme and Adviser on Somalia (2006-2009); in New Delhi (2011-2014) as Coordinator of the Political Chancellery; in Yaoundé (2014-2016) as Number Two of their Embassy in Cameroon and as Assistant Director for West Africa (2016-2018). He worked for the European Union in Kenya (2010-2011).



NYC legend, comedian, TV host, MC and international entertainer Murray Hill is a relentless shtick slinger, larger-than-life personality, and freewheeling ad-libber. He plays Fred Rococo in Bridget Everett’s “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO). The show was awarded many “Best of 2022 & 2023” Awards, including “Best New TV Series” from AFI and was just renewed for a third season. He hosts the new competition show “Drag Me To Dinner” (Hulu). He can be seen on Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” and “Welcome to Flatch” (FOX), and in Paul Feig’s movie Grand Death Lotto (Amazon) in 2024. Murray was just a special guest correspondent for ABC News and Hulu’s live historic “Pride Across America,” which featured Pride marches in SF, NYC and Chicago. NBC News selected him as one of the 30 most iconic and influential drag performers in modern history and he was selected as one of Logo30 for being a changemaker in entertainment.



Jerk, Rum and Caribbean vibes. That is the very basis of the experience Negril BK intends to offer to each of their guests. Every dish and cocktail that they innovate comes with authentic flavors accompanied by their chef’s culinary twist. They pride themselves on culinary innovation that an entire family can enjoy. They will always have their staples along with new features that are sure to take you on a journey of enjoyment.

