Mike Burstyn, Shura Lipovsky, Ruth Levin & More to Take Part in ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK Event

On Sunday, May 30th at 2 PM, the Congress for Jewish Culture will host ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK, a 120th birthday celebration for Yiddish writer Itzik Manger . This very special virtual event, presented in conjunction with the California Institute for Yiddish Culture & Language, Ot Azoy London, the League for Yiddish, and Yung-Yidish of Tel-Aviv, will feature an international ensemble of Yiddish luminaries with readings, music and discussion, revealing why Itzik Manger has such an inspirational, enduring legacy.