Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael McKean Presents NINA CONTI

Performances run 18 October - 1 November.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

The UK's quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award winner NINA CONTI brings her widely-acclaimed and truly unique show to New York's off-Broadway, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and Edinburgh Festival.

Nina started doing stand-up ventriloquism in 2002 and shot to fame by winning the BBC New Comedy Award that same year. Famed for her foul-mouthed 'sidekick' Monkey (Monk), Nina has won numerous comedy awards for her writing, acting and ventriloquism. She has taken numerous shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival. In 2016, her smash-hit solo show 'In Your Face' ('a plate-spinning feat, a hoot' * * * * * The Guardian) enjoyed sell-out seasons in London's West End and New York's off-Broadway. Following recent widespread UK success, she returns once more to New York, for a limited run of her latest creation, The Dating Show...

Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show) presents the show, saying "New York! You don't want to miss this. Nina is a genius. Her show had me in tears, the good kind. Watch this alchemist turn real people (you, for example) into gold on stage."

Nina has stormed popular British TV shows 'Live at the Apollo', 'QI', 'Russell Howard's Good News' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' and in 2012 she mad ethe BAFTA nominated film for the BBC, 'A Ventriloquists Story: Her Masters Voice' (currently available on Amazon Prime) in which Nina took the bereaved puppets of her mentor and erstwhile lover Ken Campbell on a pilgrimage to Vent Haven.

More recently, she was a runner-up on the short-lived CBS reality talent show, The World's Best and her improvised YouTube series, 'In Therapy' has amassed over 1.5m views since 2018.





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players TheatrePhotos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
October 5, 2022

Be Bold! Productions continues its series of original musical adaptations of classic, time-tested literature favorites with Frankenstein the Musical at the historic Players Theatre. In the heart of the West Village, this production brings this faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel. See photos from the production.
Photos: First Look at Douglas McGrath in John Lithgow-Directed EVERYTHING'S FINEPhotos: First Look at Douglas McGrath in John Lithgow-Directed EVERYTHING'S FINE
October 5, 2022

Production photos have been released for Everything’s Fine, a world premiere one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow. The limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street) is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner.  Everything's Fine is now in previews and opens on October 13, 2022. 
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For Marathon Of One-Act PlaysEnsemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For Marathon Of One-Act Plays
October 5, 2022

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) announced complete casting today for the 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, which will be fully comprised of work from artists who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC). This year's selection of eleven plays was curated by Co-Artistic Directors Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet). Ten plays will be presented across two different series from Sunday October 16 through Sunday November 13 at EST.
Co/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in NovemberCo/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in November
October 5, 2022

CO/LAB Theater Group will present its annual benefit, CO/LAB Live!, on Sunday, November 13 at 4 PM ET in-person at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater (137 W, 26th) and also streaming live online.
Michael McKean Presents NINA CONTIMichael McKean Presents NINA CONTI
October 5, 2022

The UK's quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award winner NINA CONTI brings her widely-acclaimed and truly unique show to New York's off-Broadway, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and Edinburgh Festival.