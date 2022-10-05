Michael McKean Presents NINA CONTI

The UK's quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award winner NINA CONTI brings her widely-acclaimed and truly unique show to New York's off-Broadway, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and Edinburgh Festival.

Nina started doing stand-up ventriloquism in 2002 and shot to fame by winning the BBC New Comedy Award that same year. Famed for her foul-mouthed 'sidekick' Monkey (Monk), Nina has won numerous comedy awards for her writing, acting and ventriloquism. She has taken numerous shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival. In 2016, her smash-hit solo show 'In Your Face' ('a plate-spinning feat, a hoot' * * * * * The Guardian) enjoyed sell-out seasons in London's West End and New York's off-Broadway. Following recent widespread UK success, she returns once more to New York, for a limited run of her latest creation, The Dating Show...

Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show) presents the show, saying "New York! You don't want to miss this. Nina is a genius. Her show had me in tears, the good kind. Watch this alchemist turn real people (you, for example) into gold on stage."

Nina has stormed popular British TV shows 'Live at the Apollo', 'QI', 'Russell Howard's Good News' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' and in 2012 she mad ethe BAFTA nominated film for the BBC, 'A Ventriloquists Story: Her Masters Voice' (currently available on Amazon Prime) in which Nina took the bereaved puppets of her mentor and erstwhile lover Ken Campbell on a pilgrimage to Vent Haven.

More recently, she was a runner-up on the short-lived CBS reality talent show, The World's Best and her improvised YouTube series, 'In Therapy' has amassed over 1.5m views since 2018.