Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse to Stream AFTERMATH This Week

Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free "screened" readings, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: AFTERMATH, Mary P. Burrill, January 16, 2021 at 8 PM Eastern, available at www.metropolitanplayhouse.org.

The video will be available through Wednesday, January 20, 2021 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

John Thornton returns to his South Carolina family as a decorated hero on leave from duty in WWI. He finds them struggling to hold to their faith in the wake of the lynching of his beloved father, victim of an angry White mob following a trivial argument. But battle has taught John his own lessons about forgiveness and forbearance.

In one, tightly written act, Mary P.Burrill's short play digs deeply into issues of faith, patriotism, personal sacrifice, pacifism, mob mentality, and the bitter accommodations that preserve unjust social order. It is both a lament for the victims of entrenched power's abuses and a warning to the society that will not confront and own them.

Discussion including audience participation follow the readings, with special guest Koritha Mitchell, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Theater History, Dramaturgy, and Acting at the University of Missouri. Dr. Michell is author of the award-winning book Living with Lynching, editor of the Broadview Edition of Frances E.W. Harper's 1892 novel Iola Leroy, and author of From Slave Cabins to the White House: Homemade Citizenship in African American Culture. She is an associate professor of English at Ohio State University and a Society of Senior Ford Fellows (SSFF) board member.