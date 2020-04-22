Metropolitan Playhouse to Present 'Screened' Reading of OLD LOVE LETTERS

Metropolitan Playhouse will present a "screened" reading of Bronson Howard's 1878 one-act, OLD LOVE LETTERS, via live stream video on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8 PM, EST.



In OLD LOVE LETTERS, a young widow looks over missives from past flames, which she consigns to the actual flames of her fireplace. Among them she stumbles across tender notes from the first love of her life, with whom she had a falling out thirteen years before. Serendipitously, he arrives at her door. A respected diplomat, now, and a widower himself, he has come to return newly discovered letters of his own: those she had sent him. In the course of their meeting, old complaints as well as old sympathies rise, like butterflies in a spring field to wage a playful battle for their lonely hearts.



Written as a curtain raiser for his full length comedy, Hurricanes, OLD LOVE LETTERS and its stars, Agnes Booth and Joseph E. Whiting, received far the more favorable review. OLD LOVE LETTERS includes Howard's signature wit and sentimentality, as well as astute and ironic social commentary on women's and men's respective opportunities, and the changing American character in the 1870's--as amusing as it is still illuminating today.



Running Time: 30 minutes

Talkback to follow



Available via Zoom and YouTube:

www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/virtualplayhouse



ARTISTS' RELIEF

Metropolitan presents these readings as a way of keeping the theater's pilot lit.

They also serve to help us compensate performing artists, so particularly affected, during this long "pause."

Information about the theater's ARTISTS RELIEF FUND may be found at

www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/covidaid





