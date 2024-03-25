Megan Sikora to Star as Ethel Merman in MERMAN Developmental Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company will present a developmental reading of Merman (inspired by the book “Merman” by Brian Kellow) with book by Richard Sabellico, music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, De Sylva & Whiting, Elliot & Spina, George & Ira Gershwin, Henderson & Brown, Cole Porter, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, music direction by Jon Delfin and directed by Richard Sabellico. The presentation – by invitation only - will take place on Monday, April 1. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company’s Developmental Reading Series.

Ethel Merman was the most important musical theatre star who ever took to the stage. A powerful woman in an era when women were not supposed to be powerful, her strength informed her work and her art. She redefined the musical theater and her influence is felt to this day. Ethel Merman was the star of her own story; she is the star of ours.

Cast: Megan Sikora as Ethel Merman, with Jeremy Benton, Michael Berresse, Adam Heller, Janet Metz, Manu Narayan, Diane Findlay, and Robert Sella. Stage Directions by Hans Friedrichs. The stage manager is Meg Meschino.