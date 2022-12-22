Max Wolf Friedlich's JOB to Return to SoHo Playhouse in 2023

SoHo Playhouse has announced the return of JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich to the SoHo Playhouse for an extended run in 2023. Casting for the extended run will be announced in 2023.

JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich is directed by Michael Herwitz and developed by Producer/Dramaturg Hannah Getts. This play tells the story of the clash of past and future, as a therapy session in the rapidly-changing Bay Area devolves into something far more strange and consequential for the world.

JOB was originally written as part of the IAMA Theatre Company's emerging writer's group. Once entered into the inaugural SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series it prevailed as the winner out of the 20 shows and 6 "winners" from the second round of the competition. The Lighthouse Series iteration of the play starred Alex O'Shea and Tim Barker.

The Lighthouse Series, presented by SoHo Playhouse is a competition, the first of its kind, that showcases the best new talent and writers across the New York City Area. Over two weeks shows battle it out on their main stage. Four groups, four winners. Each night is built as an eclectic and diverse experience with themes and performances ranging from drama to comedy and everything in between.

Max bio:

Max Friedlich's plays have been developed/staged/produced at the NY International Fringe, The Kraine, Wesleyan University, Access Theater, Sarah Lawrence College, IRT, Arizona State University, The Blank Theater, Northwestern University, Pasadena Playhouse, Ithaca College, Bowery Poetry Club, and SoHo Playhouse. He was a member of the IAMA Theater emerging writers lab, a writer-in-residence at NYSAF's Powerhouse Theater, and in January 2023 will be in residence at the Silver Sun Foundation in Woodstock, NY. He has sold/developed TV and film projects with FX Networks, SONY animation, FilmNation Entertainment, Ace Entertainment, Kindred Spirit, Felix Culpa, and is currently co-creating an original American anime for Crunchyroll. He is represented by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

Michael bio:

Michael Herwitz is a New York based director of musicals and new plays. In collaboration with writers, he has developed new work at HERE Arts Center, Ensemble Studio Theater, The Flea, IRT Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Pasadena Playhouse. As an assistant, Michael has supported the work of Leigh Silverman, Trip Cuillman, Terry Kinney, Jessie Nelson, and Moritz von Stuelpnagel. He was most recently traveling with the first national tour of Bartlet Sher's To Kill a Mockingbird. Education includes Northwestern University, LaGuardia Arts High School, and watching countless movie musicals as a kid.