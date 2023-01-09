Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mauricio Cedeño to Direct ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater

Mauricio Cedeño to Direct ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater

A long time staple in Mexican Theater, Cedeño has directed dozens of first class productions.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Award winning Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño will direct AMT Theater's first musical show of the season - "On The Right Track", book by Tony Sportiello, words and music by Al Tapper. The show will premiere in April for an open ended run at AMT's exciting new theater, 354 West 45th Street.

A long time staple in Mexican Theater, Cedeño has directed dozens of first class productions, including "Godspell" (2000) and "Cats" (2001) at the TEC de Monterrey Campus Guadalajara. In 2006 he premiered "Cyrano El musical", produced by ARTESCENA and "Animal Mundi". He directed the musical "RENT", the first Broadway franchise in the city of Guadalajara. In 2015 he was given an award for his theatrical career by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes.

"Mauricio is not just a great director, he is a great actor and human being," says Al Tapper, composer/lyricist of 'On The Right Track'. "His work ethic is astonishing, as is his passion for theater. He's extremely protective of the work. We feel very lucky to have him here in the states."

Cedeño has directed three Al Tapper musicals in Guadalajara. He produced and directed Tapper's "Sessions" (2009), "National Pastime" (2016/2019), "Paparazzi" (2018-2019) and the "Broadway Without Borders Concert in NYC's Manhattan" (2019), in coordination with Algonquin Theatre Production in New York City. Both "Sessions" and "National Pastime" won multiple awards while the production of "Paparazzi" was the winner of best producing company, best choreographer and best ensemble at the 2020 Broadway World Awards México. Cedeño was nominated for best actor in the State Theatre Exhibition of 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2015 and 2016. He was winner of the best actor award at the 1998 State Theater Exhibition for the play "Coloquio de Hipócritas", In 2010 for "Sabor a Freud" at the PTI and ATEB, at the 2013 State Theater Exhibition for the plays "Lluvia Implacable" and "Viaje de Tres" and in 2014 for "El Camino de los pasos peligrosos".

Assistant directing the production is Regina Cedeño, a Mexican theater artist in her own right. For more information, contact AMT Theater at 917 388 2630 or go to amttheater.org




Cast Announced for World Premiere of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Cast Announced for World Premiere of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Elyria, written by Deepa Purohit (Off-Broadway playwriting debut), and directed by Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen).
Anu Vaidyanathan Makes Off-Broadway Debut With Solo Show BC:AD Photo
Anu Vaidyanathan Makes Off-Broadway Debut With Solo Show BC:AD
Anu Vaidyanathan's BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers) will play the Kraine Theater on January 12th at 7pm. 
Theater for the New City to Present 20th Annual LOVE N COURAGE Gala Honoring Eduardo Macha Photo
Theater for the New City to Present 20th Annual LOVE 'N COURAGE Gala Honoring Eduardo Machado & Carlina Rivera
Theater for the New City's Emerging Playwrights Program will be beneficiary of the theater's 20th annual Love 'n Courage benefit Monday, February 13, 2022 at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South. 
AN EVENING OF RECKONING AND RISING With V to Feature Cynthia Nixon, Rosario Dawson & M Photo
AN EVENING OF RECKONING AND RISING With V to Feature Cynthia Nixon, Rosario Dawson & More at 92NY
Join V for An Evening of Reckoning and Rising featuring Paula Allen, Rosario Dawson, Noma Dumezweni, Dylan McDermott, Cynthia Nixon, and Marisa Tomei reading from Reckoning as V-Day marks its 25th anniversary in 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for World Premiere of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater CompanyCast Announced for World Premiere of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company
January 9, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Elyria, written by Deepa Purohit (Off-Broadway playwriting debut), and directed by Awoye Timpo (The Homecoming Queen).
Anu Vaidyanathan Makes Off-Broadway Debut With Solo Show BC:ADAnu Vaidyanathan Makes Off-Broadway Debut With Solo Show BC:AD
January 8, 2023

Anu Vaidyanathan's BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers) will play the Kraine Theater on January 12th at 7pm. 
Theater for the New City to Present 20th Annual LOVE 'N COURAGE Gala Honoring Eduardo Machado & Carlina RiveraTheater for the New City to Present 20th Annual LOVE 'N COURAGE Gala Honoring Eduardo Machado & Carlina Rivera
January 6, 2023

Theater for the New City's Emerging Playwrights Program will be beneficiary of the theater's 20th annual Love 'n Courage benefit Monday, February 13, 2022 at The Players, 16 Gramercy Park South. 
The McKittrick Hotel Announces January Concert Lineup at Manderley Bar Featuring Ondara & MoreThe McKittrick Hotel Announces January Concert Lineup at Manderley Bar Featuring Ondara & More
January 6, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, has announced an incredible lineup of not-to-be-missed concerts this month in Manderley Bar.
The Fled Collective Announces 2023 Season Featuring a Hip Hop Musical, New Plays & MoreThe Fled Collective Announces 2023 Season Featuring a Hip Hop Musical, New Plays & More
January 6, 2023

The Fled Collective will present its second season at Tribeca's Flea Theater as the organization's Key Resident Company-a reparative grant and partnership offered to a company that centers Black, Brown, and Queer artists.
share