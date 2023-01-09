Mauricio Cedeño to Direct ON THE RIGHT TRACK at AMT Theater

Award winning Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño will direct AMT Theater's first musical show of the season - "On The Right Track", book by Tony Sportiello, words and music by Al Tapper. The show will premiere in April for an open ended run at AMT's exciting new theater, 354 West 45th Street.

A long time staple in Mexican Theater, Cedeño has directed dozens of first class productions, including "Godspell" (2000) and "Cats" (2001) at the TEC de Monterrey Campus Guadalajara. In 2006 he premiered "Cyrano El musical", produced by ARTESCENA and "Animal Mundi". He directed the musical "RENT", the first Broadway franchise in the city of Guadalajara. In 2015 he was given an award for his theatrical career by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes.

"Mauricio is not just a great director, he is a great actor and human being," says Al Tapper, composer/lyricist of 'On The Right Track'. "His work ethic is astonishing, as is his passion for theater. He's extremely protective of the work. We feel very lucky to have him here in the states."

Cedeño has directed three Al Tapper musicals in Guadalajara. He produced and directed Tapper's "Sessions" (2009), "National Pastime" (2016/2019), "Paparazzi" (2018-2019) and the "Broadway Without Borders Concert in NYC's Manhattan" (2019), in coordination with Algonquin Theatre Production in New York City. Both "Sessions" and "National Pastime" won multiple awards while the production of "Paparazzi" was the winner of best producing company, best choreographer and best ensemble at the 2020 Broadway World Awards México. Cedeño was nominated for best actor in the State Theatre Exhibition of 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2015 and 2016. He was winner of the best actor award at the 1998 State Theater Exhibition for the play "Coloquio de Hipócritas", In 2010 for "Sabor a Freud" at the PTI and ATEB, at the 2013 State Theater Exhibition for the plays "Lluvia Implacable" and "Viaje de Tres" and in 2014 for "El Camino de los pasos peligrosos".

Assistant directing the production is Regina Cedeño, a Mexican theater artist in her own right. For more information, contact AMT Theater at 917 388 2630 or go to amttheater.org