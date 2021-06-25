Matthew Bourne's CINDERELLA and ROMEO + JULIET, MUSE OF FIRE & More to Stream on BroadwayHD in July

It's a month filled with music and masterful performances as BroadwayHD today announced their upcoming slate of titles joining the platform. Starting July 1, celebrate Independence Day early with the patriotic classic and musical tour de force, Yankee Doodle Dandy, starring Academy Award Winner James Cagney about the life of the renowned musical composer, playwright, actor, dancer, and singer George M. Cohen, who penned notable anthems like Give My Regards to Broadway, You're A Grand Old Flag, Yankee Doodle Boy, and more. Discover more about one of the greatest playwrights of all time through the documentary Muse of Fire: A Shakespearean Road Movie, starring West End Hamilton Olivier winner Giles Terera as he and his friend, Dan Poole, set out together to tackle the greatest challenge in the world of acting - understanding Shakespeare. The documentary also stars a host of well-known actors like Ian McKellen, James Earl Jones, Judi Dench, Tom Hiddleston, and more on July 8. Then, dance enthusiasts are in for a treat when two inspiring works from acclaimed choreographer Matthew Bourne, Cinderella, and Romeo + Juliet, become available to streamers on July 22.

Can't make it to Shakespeare in the Park this summer? In addition to this month's new programming, BroadwayHD will be creating a special rail that highlights their vast collection of classic and modern works from the Royal Shakespeare Company, including The Taming of the Shrew, Romeo and Juliet, Richard II, King Lear, Hamlet, Macbeth, and more.

"The real fireworks will be found right on the screen, as majestic and explosive performances are added to BroadwayHD's roster this month, with classics like Yankee Doodle Dandy, to new and innovative productions like Matthew Bourne's Cinderella and Romeo + Juliet." said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We are thrilled to be sharing these must-see finds with our audience."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in June include:

Yankee Doodle Dandy

July 1- Brought to the White House to receive a Congressional Gold Medal from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Broadway legend George M. Cohan (James Cagney) reflects on his life. Flashbacks trace Cohan's rise, from a childhood performing in his family's vaudeville act to his early days as a struggling Tin Pan Alley songwriter, to his overwhelming success as an actor, writer, director and producer known for patriotic songs like "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "Over There."

Muse of Fire: A Shakespearean Road Movie

July 8 - Funny, passionate and exciting, Muse of Fire will change the way you feel about Shakespeare forever. This unique feature documentary follows two actors, Giles Terera and Dan Poole, as they travel the world to discover everything they can about tackling the greatest writer of them all. Consulting a host of helpful luminaries along the way, including Ian McKellen, James Earl Jones, Judi Dench, and Tom Hiddleston, their exciting road trip takes them to Denmark with Jude Law, Hollywood with Baz Luhrman, a prison in Berlin and Shakespeare's home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella

July 22 - Matthew Bourne's Cinderella is a thrilling and evocative love story told in dance. A reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale set in London during the Second World War, it features heart-stopping choreography and vivid, truthful characters. Originally mounted in 1997 but recreated as a completely fresh production in 2017, this is one of New Adventures' most popular and beloved creations.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet

July 22 - Matthew Bourne's Romeo + Juliet is a celebration of youthful energy, talent and creativity both on and off stage. Set in 'The Verona Institute' in the not-too-distant future and mysteriously confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirits, Shakespeare's two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.