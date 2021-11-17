Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders to Star in VILLAGE WOOING

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the next presentation of the 2021 - '22 Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings offering some of Shaw's greatest works and those of his contemporaries, presented monthly at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

The season continues on December 13th (7pm) with Village Wooing, George Bernard Shaw's sparkling short romantic comedy. Village Wooing is the perfect antidote to the holiday blues. Celebrate Gingold's return to live in-person performances at Symphony Space with two beloved, multiple award-winning, Broadway stars, Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders. In this charming play, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways! Written by Bernard Shaw in 1933 while he was, himself, taking his first world cruise.

A Tony Award winner for her performance in Me and My Girl, Maryann Plunkett has also been nominated for Drama Desk and Lortel Awards. Her other Broadway credits include A Man for All Seasons; Saint Joan, The Seagull, The Master Builder, A Little Hotel on the Side, and The Crucible for National Actors Theater; Sunday in the Park with George, and Agnes of God. Off- Broadway: What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad, The Michaels, The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family Play Three: Women of a Certain Age, The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family Play Two: What Did You Expect?, The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family, Play One: Hungry, Regular Singing, Sorry, Sweet and Sad, That Hopey Changey Thing - The Public Theater ; The Plough and the Stars, Juno and the Paycock - Irish Rep; Jayson with a Y - New Group; Rodney's Wife - Playwrights Horizons.

Jay O. Sanders is currently starring on Broadway in Girl From the North Country. Previous credits include Richard Nelson 's Rhinebeck Panorama (11 years, 12 plays - Hunter, Zoom, The Public, international tours, various awards), Uncle Vanya (Hunter Theater Project, 2019 Drama Desk & Callaway Awards), Cyrano (Guthrie), extensive Shakespeare. Television: "Manhunt," "Sneaky Pete," "The Sinner," Film: The Day After Tomorrow, JFK, Tumbleweeds, Angels in the Outfield, and coming soon: When You Finish Saving The World, The Road To Galena, Songs of Revenge, and Alejandro Iñárittu's new film. Playwright: Unexplored Interior. PBS documentary narrator.

"Though we kept these play readings going online during the last year and a half, and we'll continue with an online presence, reconnecting with our in-person community is what we've most missed! We're just finishing the in-person off-Broadway production of Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession and decided to celebrate the end of this challenging year with a party, of sorts, with two of my favorite humans: Maryann and Jay," said Mr. Staller. "Just being with them is a party, and this incredibly surprising comedy is just the ticket!"