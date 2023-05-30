Mark Ruffalo To Join IS MY MICROPHONE ON? Director Nick Browne In Post-Show Talkback

Director Nick J. Browne and the Center at West Park are set to premier the new play with music Is My Microphone On? from May 26-June 3, 2023.

Written by Jordan Tannahill with original music by Curtis Gillen, this urgent and lyrical play centers on the global climate emergency. In a theater in New York City, seven teens gather because our planet is burning and they have something to say about it. The teens grapple with the realities of the world they are inheriting, hold the audience to account, and imagine new pathways forward together.

Is My Microphone On? is inspired by Greta Thurnberg and the tenacity of youth across the globe who are taking a stand for themselves and future generations. With music, confronting dialogue, and poetic language this play is a platform for the youth of America to lift their voices, inspire dialogue regarding the climate crisis, and investigate how to heal a burning world if those in positions of power refuse to wake up and enact meaningful change now. This is the alarm.

The cast for Is My Microphone On? includes Camron Chapple, Paloma Garcia, Gracie Greenberg, Alina Kazi, James Ragen, Riley Schwab, and Zara Zeidman.

The creative and production team includes Nick J. Browne (director), Lia Hauser (assistant director), SaraBeth Samuels (stage manager), Victoria Blas (assistant stage manager), Curtis Gillen (original music), Jennifer Leno (lighting), Jorie Kosel (costumes), Hank Boyan (technical director), William Hin (choreography), and Lauren Gundrum (co-producer).

The opening is set for Friday, May 26th, 2023 at the Center at West Park (165 W 86th St, Manhattan). The performance schedule is Friday May 26th at 7:30 PM, Saturday May 27th at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, Wednesday May 31st at 7:30 PM, Thursday June 1st at 7:30 PM, Friday June 2nd at 7:30 PM, and Saturday June 3rd at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, for a total of eight performances. 2 talkbacks will take place following the Saturday matinee performances. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets, starting at $17.85, are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/is-my-microphone-on-tickets-619051298097.

Jordan Tannahill (Playwright) is a Canadian playwright, novelist, and director. His plays have been translated into multiple languages and widely honoured. He has been described by The Toronto Star as being "widely celebrated as one of Canada's most accomplished young playwrights, filmmakers and all-round multidisciplinary artists" and by The Montreal Gazette as "the hottest name in Canadian theatre." Jordan is the youngest two-time winner of a Governor General's Literary Award, the preeminent state-sponsored literary honour in Canada, having won for his plays BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE & SUNDAY IN SODOM in 2018, and AGE OF MINORITY: THREE SOLO PLAYS in 2014. Jordan's new play PRINCE F*AGGOT will be produced by Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Robert O'Hara (SLAVE PLAY). In Autumn 2019, BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE premiered in the UK on the main stage at Hampstead Theatre, London, directed by Blanche McIntyre. He wrote and directed the virtual reality piece DRAW ME CLOSE, which was produced by The National Theatre and the National Film Board of Canada, was presented at the Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Biennale in 2017, and ran at the Young Vic in early 2019. For television, Jordan is adapting his second novel, THE LISTENERS, as a limited series for Element and the BBC. THE LISTENERS was published by HarperCollins as a lead title in 2021 and was shortlisted for the Giller Prize. Jordan has also worked in dance, writing the text for Akram Khan's celebrated pieces XENOS (2018) and OUTWITTING THE DEVIL (2019), both of which toured internationally. His plays, performance texts, and productions have been presented at venues including Hampstead Theatre, The Young Vic, Sadler's Wells, The Kitchen (NYC), The Lincoln Centre (NYC), Festival d'Avignon (Avignon), Volkstheater (Vienna), Canadian Stage (Toronto), The National Arts Centre of Canada (Ottawa), The Edinburgh International Festival and the West End. www.jordantannahill.com

Nick Browne (Director) is a freelance director, producer, and educator based out of New York City. Previous credits include the world premiere of Max Keane's Keynote at Necro-con (The Brick), Carol Mazhuvancheril's Song of Joy (2023 Core Production, The Tank), Simon Stephens' Punk Rock (Chinatown Soup), a site-specific production of Ike Holter's HIT THE WALL (National Historic Landmark; The Stonewall Inn), Chair by Joey Merlo (The 2022 Weasel Festival, The Tank), Jordan Tannahill's Concord Floral (Department of Theater, Brooklyn College), Platforms (LAByrinth Theater Co. Barn Series), HIT THE WALL (NYU, A Streak of Violet). They have directed internationally in the PEI Island Fringe Festival, studied with the 2022 La MaMa International Directors Symposium in Umbria Italy, were a part of LAByrinth Theater Company's 2019 Intensive Ensemble, and the 2015 SITI Summer Intensive in Saratoga Springs. Nick holds a BFA from Point Park University and an MFA from Brooklyn College. www.nickjbrowne.com

Hank M. Boyan (Technical Director) is a technician who currently works full-time at Columbia University as an ATD. Having been a part of the theatrical community for over ten years now, Hank has worked as a carpenter, technical director, assistant technical director, production technician, light board operator, light technician, sound designer, sound operator, and stagehand in both school and professional productions. In their free time, Hank loves playing video games on hard mode, babysitting their beautiful baby nephew, and lazing around. Thank you to my Mom, Dad, Gerard, Caroline, Grace, Ana, Andrew, Seán E., Pádraig, Ruby, Minnie, Sylvie, Winnie, and Sufjan for their endless love, support, and humor through the years! Big thanks also to Sam C., Taji, Sam D., Cyrus, and Kortnie for always being by my side and cheering me on. I love you all dearly!

Curtis Gillen (Original Music, he/him) Off-Broadway: The Old Man and The Old Moon, Pericles (Dir. Trevor Nunn). Regionally The Tale of Despereaux, The Hunter and The Bear. Founding member of PigPen Theatre Co. and has toured the country with their Plays, Musicals, and Music. @curt_mcgurt @pigpentheatreco

Lauren Gundrum (Co-producer) is an NYC-based lyricist, librettist, and producer. Her debut musical PharmaBro (with Joel Esher) ran off-Broadway in Summer 2017 and was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. Her musical I Love My Family, But... (with Brandon Lambert) won Best New Musical in Ken Davenport's Rave Festival, and has been performed at The Duplex Cabaret, 54 Below, The Clemente, The York Theatre, The Seattle Rep, The Triad and recently enjoyed a 7-week off-Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse. Lauren is a member of the Dramatist Guild and the BMI-Lehman Musical Theatre Workshop. Her work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, The NY Post, The NY Times, Broadway World, and The Bistro Awards among others. She is currently writing book and lyrics for an original musical inspired by the conservationist Jane Goodall (also with Brandon Lambert). www.laurengundrum.com

Will Hin (Choreographer) is thrilled to be joining the production and making his choreographic debut! He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo, has studied dance under Jennifer Jancuska and aerial arts under Kathleen Golde. His recent credits include Sky in Mama Mia at the Kavinoky Theater and St Jimmy in American Idiot at The Center for the Arts. He is so grateful to his family and friends for the help and support through this process.

Jorie Ann Kosel (Costume Designer) is a costume designer, wardrobe stylist, actor and textile artist who splits her professional time between Minneapolis and New York City. You can see her costuming work in the feature film 'What She Said', available to rent anywhere movies are rented. Other select projects include the pilot episode of 'Close Talkers' (Altos Entertainment), 'Analog & Vinyl' and 'Hands on a Hardbody' (Minneapolis Music Theater), whole.some (OurFreedom Collective) and the Chromeo x Benjamin Moore color of the year music video 'Raspberry Blush'. All my gratitude to Nick for bringing me onto a project with so much to say.

Much much more at www.jorieannkosel.com

Jen Leno (Lighting Designer) is a Lighting Designer and Generative Artist based in Brooklyn, NY. Recent lighting design credits include: Motherfu**er with the Hat by Stephen Adley Guirgis (Brooklyn College), Sasha Velour's Nightgowns the Musical (The Connelly Theater), and Everybody by Brandon Jacob-Jenkins (Brooklyn College). You can find more of Jen's lighting, photography, and artwork at jenlenodesign.com. She would like to thank Nick and the rest of the creative team for their collaboration, generosity, and care with this impactful piece of theater. They would also like to thank their friends and family for their continued support as she cultivates her love of light into a life-long career.

SaraBeth Samuels (Stage Manager) is a multidisciplinary artist and activist based in New York City, and she is so freaking thrilled to be the stage manager for this incredible team! Previous projects include The Woodlands (Playwright), An Arch We Can All Rest Under (Director), and Pockets: An Audio Experience (Writer/Performer). When SB isn't working in theater, you can find her painting, playing guitar, taking photos, and watching films. She is passionate about engaging with anything that a person creates. SB holds a BFA in Drama from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.

About the Cast

Camron Chapple was born and raised in Columbiana, Alabama. After being introduced to acting at a young age, he attended the Alabama School of Fine Arts' theater program. Now living in New York City, he is studying at Pace University as a part of their BFA Acting program. Camron is thrilled to be a part of Is My Microphone On? Camron would like to thank his friends and family for always supporting him. Thanks to the incredible rest of the cast, creative team, and all those who helped put together this wonderful production.

Paloma Garcia is a New York based actor in film, tv, and theater. She is extremely thrilled to be a part of this production to tell such an important story. Paloma currently studies acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts at The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. Back in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, she studied at Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Paloma is a passionate songwriter, dancer, and collaborative artist.

Gracie Greenberg is thrilled to be making her Manhattan theatrical debut in “Is My Microphone On?” She is a current high school senior, and recently committed to Pace University in the BFA Musical Theatre and Honors programs. Gracie is the resident choreographer for South Shore Theatricals and most recently choreographed their summer production of “Rodgers & Hart: A Celebration” starring two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas. Gracie is extremely thankful for this opportunity, and is really excited for audiences to see the thought provoking work her and her peers' will be presenting.

Alina Kazi is a working actor based in New York City. She trained in method acting from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute NY. Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Alina believes that through her art, she can reach out to the world and be able to tell as many stories as she can. She acted in a Bollywood feature film 'Marjaavaan' which was a commercial hit, and various advertisements which includes 'Haldirams', 'Whisper', 'PnB MetLife', 'Dot & Key', and many more. Also, she was recently seen in a play 'Eurydice', and a dance piece 'Haram Mohabbat' (Forbidden Love) in NYC. Alina is also a professionally trained dancer & has fun creating different voices, as she hopes to be one of the character voices for a Disney film someday. Her recent exploration is going to different cafés and trying out matcha lattes. Also she is fond of cheesecakes, like a lot.

James Ragen is thrilled to be working on this show. Before the pandemic, he was an active climate activist and organized strikes and protests at his school. He is in the process of getting his BFA in Acting from Syracuse University and in his free time, he plays and writes music. Find them on social media! @jamesaragen

Riley Schwab is thrilled to be a part of this production! Credits include: Off Broadway: Actors Technique NY production of Hairspray. Cultural Arts Playhouse: School of Rock, Godspell and Footloose. Riley was in the Young People's Chorus of NYC for the last 3 years, plays the flute and piano as well as studies ballet, tap and jazz at The American Theatre Dance Workshop in Mineola,NY. Riley got the amazing opportunity to open for The Rockettes this past December with the Spotlight Kidz and Over this past summer, she filmed a Scholastic book trailer for the novel Winterkill as well as a feature film, Business.