Mark H. Dold to Star in World Premier Reading Of New Play MISTER HALSTON

This one-person play is a fictionalized version of the interview that lead to a seminal New York Times article about the legendary designer.

May. 5, 2021  

Mark H. Dold will star in the world-premiere reading of a new two-act play, Mister Halston on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

It is early spring, 1987, New York. Late afternoon, spilling into dusk. We are in the living room of the East 63rd Street apartment of famed fashion designer, Halston. The journalist has arrived.

Featuring Mark H. Dold (Broadway's The Inheritance) and written by Raffael Pacitti, this one-person play is a fictionalized version of the interview that lead to a seminal New York Times article about the legendary designer.

Throughout the interview, a young, unseen, yet ever-present journalist learns about varied aspects of Halston's life and career. We meet the people Halston knew and loved, as well as the cultural figures who influenced him. We hear about the visionary work that not only gripped the fashion world for decades, but also helped shape the evolution of identity, gender politics, sexuality and style- in America and around the world.

Tickets are free and can be reserved by emailing halstonplay@gmail.com or going to halstonplay.com.


