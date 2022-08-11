Manhattan Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of POWERHOUSE Off-Broadway

Manhattan Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Casting will be announced shortly. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC). Performances begin Opening Night Saturday, October 8 (7 p.m.) and continue through Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $49-$69 and available at PowerHousePlay.com.

A POWERHOUSE female lawyer in her 40s is being pushed out of her high-profile Law Firm due to an inappropriate relationship she is having with a younger associate. This relentless, passionate, lawyer challenges traditional roles in a male-dominated business and questions "What happens when a woman truly stands in her own power?"

POWERHOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, October 30:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. (closing Sunday, October 30 will be 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets are $49-69 and are now available online at www.POWERHOUSEPLAY.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 90 minutes

Website: https://www.manhattanrep.com/