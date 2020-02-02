Manhattan Repertory Theatre Presents KALISPELL

Manhattan Repertory Theatre presents the New York City premiere of Kim E. Ruyle's award-winning play KALISPELL, directed by Ken Wolf.

Kalispell, winner of the 2018 Brevard Full-Length Play Writing Competition, will be presented by Manhattan Repertory Theatre in April 2020 at Theatre 54 in New York City.

Kalispell by Kim E. Ruyle, explores the insane dynamics of a western Montana logging family. A volatile redneck patriarch, a doting matriarch, four sons (a plastic surgeon, a fashion designer, a televangelist, and a hapless alcoholic,) and a lone daughter, who runs her own construction company, are brought together for a Thanksgiving Holiday that forces them to confront their biases, and broken relationships with a series of crises that careen between tragic and hilarious.

Directed by Ken Wolf, Artistic Director of Manhattan Rep, Kalispell features a cast of nine including Daniel Cibener as Bruce, Dave Silberger as Cleve, Florence Pape as Cora, Chelsea Clark as Claire, Geoffy Grady as Clifford, and Danny McWilliams as Bud.

The New York City Premiere of Kalispell by Kim E. Ruyle will be performed at Theatre 54, 254 W 54th St, (Between Broadway and 8th Ave) on the 12th floor. Opening night is Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm, with performances to follow on Friday, April 17 at 6:30 pm, Saturday, April 18 at 9 pm and Sunday, April 19 at 3 pm.

Ticket reservations can be made at www.manhattanrep.com. All tickets are $25.00





