COLLAR ME by Georgeta Rae Streams on Zoom

Collar Me by playwright Georgeta Rae is a new show written and directed for Zoom. In this comedy, we enjoy the ups and downs of online relationships, working from home, and the "oh-so" complicated phone sex.

Darcy, a sex life columnist for The "Progressive Bitch," is assigned an article about the complex and intense world of Fetworld.ol, a website dedicated to the BDSM lifestyle. Unexpectedly, when she signs up for the site she meets the love of her life (who happens to live overseas), and realizes she deserves love like everyone else. The problem? The borders are still closed due to COVID-19. Did she discover love too late in our now isolated world?

All ticket proceeds will go to the out-of-work actors and creative members in this production, with an additional option to donate to the Actors Fund.

The show will run every Thursday-Sunday from April 3rd-May 2nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST (with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays).

Hosted by Make Room Broadway in collaboration with Georgeta Rae LLC.

To Audition: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcv42WUbDNpuIp_-91ByvA0MR_fKyHCtuuRG4RRLcRMiL44Q/viewform

To Book Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/142428917727