Major Attaway & More to Star in Reading of PANTS! THE JIMMY PANTS MUSICAL

The York Theatre Company, in association with Jim Kierstead, Executive Producer, will present a presentation of the new musical Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical with music and lyrics by Joseph Church (York's Rothschild and Sons, The Lion King, The Who's Tommy) and book and lyrics by Jeff Bienstock (Legendale). The invited industry only staged reading is set for Thursday, March 17 2022 at 3:00PM and Friday, March 18, 2022 at 1:00PM.

The presentation will be directed by Bill Castellino (York's Desperate Measures, Cagney) with music direction by Henry Aronson. The cast will feature Major Attaway (Aladdin), Jim Conroy (Mooch), Lorna Courtney (West Side Story), Jamie LaVerdiere (York's Rothschild and Sons), Lauren Marcus (Tick, Tick...Boom!), Michael Notardonato (Romeo and Bernadette), Lili Thomas (Only Human), John Wascavage (I Spy A Spy), and Stuart Zagnit (Newsies). The creative team includes assistant music director/keyboards Benjamin Weiss, assistant choreographer Victoria Casillo, sound designer Jon Weston, associate sound designer John Millerd, and casting director Stephen DeAngelis. The production stage manager is Christine Viega with assistant stage manager Elizabeth Goodman.

Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical is a zany, loving satire of bio-jukebox musicals. It's both a comical nod to the current epidemic of jukebox shows and an homage to the entertainment value and joy that they bring to audiences. Clever choreography and lively original songs spanning the 60s to the 2000s add to the hilarity. It's Spinal Tap meets The Drowsy Chaperone, with a rocking musical score!

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry. Masks must be worn at all times. COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.