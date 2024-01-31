Magicians and Illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung to Present STALKER at New World Stages

Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.

Directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén, Stalker will open Monday, April 1 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Previews begin March 18. Tickets are on sale today at Telecharge.com.

“Brynolf & Ljung had us at ‘hallå' with their mind-bending magic on our TV show,” Penn & Teller commented. “Now, we're joining forces with them to unleash Stalker in New York City. We're truly excited to join the producing team of this spellbinding spectacle.”

In today's society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you'll never see coming.

Follow Brynolf & Ljung. They're already following you.



Brynolf & Ljung's magic creates audience pandemonium. Their work is original, organic, and often prop-less, using borrowed objects and audience suggestions for their illusions.

The pair first stunned the magic world in 2009 when out of nowhere, they won the silver medal in Comedy Magic at the prestigious World Championships of Magic in Beijing. They next stunned Penn & Teller on the first season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” which led them to open for Penn & Teller in Las Vegas in 2011.

From 2015-2017, they performed on their own TV show, “Street Magic” on Sweden's largest television network, TV4, playing to half a million viewers each week. They subsequently toured the country with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020) and the original production of Stalker (2021-2022), selling out concert halls and arenas.

Lighting design for Stalker is by Jamie Roderick. Sound design is by Drew Levy. General management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Tinc Productions.



Stalker is produced by Lifeline Entertainment (Lasse Karlsson/Michael Henriksson) and Penn & Teller, with co-producers Pernilla & Niclas Nyrensten and All Things Live.



BIOGRAPHIES



Brynolf & Ljung (Performers) had their international breakthrough on “Britain's Got Talent” in front of over 11 million viewers. They are also known for their popular Swedish series, “Brynolf & Ljung – Street Magic” on TV4 (2015-2017). The series aired for three seasons, playing to over half a million views each week. Peter and Jonas have appeared in a variety of TV shows: “Allsång på Skansen” (SVT), “Sommerkrysset” (TV4), “Fångarna på fortet” (TV4), “Nyhetsmorgon” (TV4), and “Bingolotto” (TV4), among others. They have appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” have been the opening act for Penn & Teller at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and have performed shows in Las Vegas, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, New Delhi, Vienna, Edinburgh, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Paris, and London. In 2009, Brynolf & Ljung won a silver medal in the Wizarding World Cup in Beijing, China. In the spring of 2016, the duo debuted Hokus Pokus Motherf*ckers!, which played to sold-out houses at Berns, with extra performances at Cirkus in Stockholm and on tour. Then followed Circle in 2018-2019 and most recently, Stalker, which played 2021-2022 with a total of 85 performances and over 60,000 tickets sold.

Edward Af Sillén (Director) is one of Sweden's premier directors and screenwriters, known for his work for “Eurovision Song Contest” with 250 million viewers and hit musicals such as Såsom i himlen, Änglagård, and Tootsie. He has written and directed successful films like En underbar jävla jul, En del av mitt hjärta with Malin Akerman and Ett sista race. In 2015, BBC brought him to London to direct a show with Graham Norton. Recently, he directed the premiere of Brynolf & Ljung's Stalker and the Swedish production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.