Madeline Brewer to Star in BACK as Part of Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Series

Abingdon Theatre Company will bring Emmy Award Nominee, Madeline Brewer to the cast of Back by Matt Webster, as part of ATC's One Night Only Series, directed by Chad Austin. Back will be presented in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row as on May 2nd, 2023 at 7:00pm.

A lot can happen in one night! That's the motto of Abingdon's One Night Only Series, a series which strives to create a once in a lifetime theatrical experience. Each event is a chance for us to orchestrate the magic that happens when artists come together to create. Voices young and old, unique and never repeated, a chance to revisit classics and hear a new voice for the first time.

What if you could buy a second chance at life? Set in a world where time travel is not only possible, but readily available, Back follows the 10 year relationship of Leah and Derek. Despite their undeniable chemistry and inherent trust, their journey toward love is filled with heartache and mistakes. Over half a lifetime, their assumptions, resentments, and stifled dreams have kept them in a tortured romantic cycle. It's a shame they can't go back in time, do it all over, and build a life without regrets...but what if they could?

Playwright Matt Webster said, "I'm so excited for my play BACK to be a part of the One Night Only series. Chad has been such a supportive presence in my artistic life, and I'm honored to bring this piece to the Abingdon Theatre."

Abingdon Theatre Company is continuing to work towards their goal of making theatre accessible for all and will be offering $30 tickets for both One Night Only performances in honor of their 30th anniversary season.

This evening is brought to you by the support of Denise Dickens, Judy Greenblatt, and Brian Greer.