Ma-Yi Announces $5K Micro-Grant Program for NYC-Based BIPOC and Transgender Artists and Creatives

Applications are open to designers, actors, directors, playwrights, poets, musicians and more. Ten awards of $500 each will be awarded.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced a new $5K micro-grant program that is open to New York City-based BIPOC and transgender artists, and creatives with a disability. The micro-grant was established in response to the continued COVID-19 crisis and the prolonged shut-down of live theater and events. Applications are open to a wide variety of arts workers, and creatives including designers, actors, directors, playwrights, poets, musicians, choreographers, dancers, painters, sculptors, video artists, etc. Ten awards of $500 each will be awarded.

The micro-grant fund was established through the generosity of Ma-Yi's friends at Play-Per View, who presented an online reading of Carla Ching's Revenge Porn on February 13, 2021. The proceeds from that reading benefitted Ma-Yi and all funds raised are being redistributed through the micro-grant program. The establishment of the micro-grant fund would not be possible without the generosity of individuals who purchased tickets to the reading and made additional donations to the fund. Ma-Yi would also like to acknowledge Edward Bok Lee for his generous support of the micro-grant.

Applications will open on March 29, 2021, and must be submitted by April 9, 2021. Winners will be notified by April 16, 2021, and a public announcement of winners will be on April 19, 2021. Application guidelines and requirements are available online at http://ma-yitheatre.org/microgrant2021/.


