MY FIRST NUTCRACKER To Return To Theatre Row This December

This interactive holiday classic reimagined for your youngest theatergoers invites families to Clara-Marie's holiday party!

Nov. 22, 2022  

On December 3, 2022, New York City Children's Theater hit holiday production, My First Nutcracker will return live to Theatre Row for the first time since 2019.

This interactive holiday classic reimagined for your youngest theatergoers invites families to Clara-Marie's holiday party! Join Clara-Marie and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom
filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king. The show, adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Melissa Riker, celebrates and explores imagination, family, tradition, and
female empowerment.

"I am so excited for our My First Nutcracker audiences to experience Clara's journey and see so many ways an adventurous spirit and imagination can be felt through dance," says Director and Choreographer Melissa Riker.

Playing live at Theatre Row from December 3rd - 22nd | Best for ages 3-8
Run Time: Approximately 50 minutes

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211024®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nycchildrenstheater.org%2Fshow%2Fmy-first-nutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Story Adapted for Young Audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger
Directed and Choreographed by Melissa Riker.

The production stars Hilary Brown, Fernando Moya Delgado, Alex Oliva, and John Pickup. The creative team for My First Nutcracker includes Theron Wineinger (Set Designer), Annie
Simon (Costume Designer), Carolyn Wong (Lighting Designer), Megan Cully (Sound Designer), Evangeline Dillard (Props Designer), Regina Gamboa (Wardrobe Supervisor), and Sydney Prince (Production Stage Manager).

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence,
community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.




