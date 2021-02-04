MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS on Latest Episode

You'll be "glad that you were born" as hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston discuss 1982's "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers" on episode three of new Broadway podcast My Favorite Flop!

Did someone say "barn raising?!" It's time to put on some color-coordinated costumes and get ready to go courtin' because episode three of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop is here and it's all about the 1982 stage adaptation of "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers". Based on the beloved 1954 MGM musical film of the same name, "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers" tells the story of backwoodsman Adam Pontipee and his six brothers and their quest to find wives in 1850s Oregon. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina recount the show's beginnings as a failed pre-Broadway tour led by original film stars Howard Keel and Jane Powell, to its eventual Broadway bow 4 years later starring pop singer Debby Boone. They also touch on the lasting legacy of the show, including eventual revisals of the material at regional powerhouses like The Goodspeed Opera House and Paper Mill Playhouse. The original production may have flopped after 5 performances, but its overwhelming popularity since then has made it one of Broadway's true Cinderella stories!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

Since its launch at the end of December, it continues to chart as one of the top 200 shows in the "Performing Arts" category on Apple Podcasts. Due to the positive response, a companion video interview series titled "After The Bows" was also launched on Facebook Live, YouTube, and Twitch. Streaming live between podcast releases, the show sits down with former cast members, creatives, super-fans, and more related to the last musical discussed in order to keep the conversation going and make sure that no flop fact is left behind. Previous episodes include interviews with original "Marilyn" cast member Cortés Alexander and original "Taboo" cast member James Tabeek.

