MUSIC MANIA Returns To Squirrel Comedy Theatre Next Weekend

MUSIC MANIA will return to The Squirrel Comedy Theatre on Sunday, August 29th. After a successful debut performance in July, the musical comedy character show will take the stage once more at Caveat, the Lower East Side venue where Squirrel Theatre is in residence (21 A Clinton Street). NYC's brightest up-and-coming comedians perform everything from impressions of famous music artists to original characters and songs in this high-energy, concert-comedy show hybrid.

"It's like a musical SNL," said Erin Richardson, the show's female creator/producer who is also a writer and performer in the show. "There's sketch comedy shows and musical theatre shows, but there aren't any musical sketch comedy shows. So I decided to change that."

MUSIC MANIA centers around a "talk-show-on-speed" style format where two co-hosts bring on guests to perform songs. Those guests are characters written by the cast and can be anything from a hungover Celine Dion singing about how she blacked out the night before and "it's not coming back to her", to a used up pink crayon singing about the hardships of life in a child's desk. Large group numbers serve as bookends on the show and create a hilarious rock concert vibe complete with encouragement for the audience to sing along.

MUSIC MANIA performs Sunday, August 29th at The Squirrel Theatre at Caveat (21 A Clinton Street). Doors open at 9:30pm, show starts at 10pm. In-person and live-streaming tickets available through both The Squirrel Theatre and Caveat's websites: www.TheSquirrelNYC.com and www.Caveat.nyc.

MUSIC MANIA's cast consist of Michael Alexander, Grace Canahuati, Camber Carpenter, Erica Diederich, Eddie Dougrou, Eric Gersen, Alex King, Nick Pearl, Patrick Reidy, Erin Richardson, and Alexandra Sanchez.