MTC Announces Talk Backs Accompanying CONTINUITY

MTC announces a Talkback series following select performances of Continuity, the new play by Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds, American Hero) and directed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

The Talkback Series will include:

Thursday, May 16th, following the 7:30pm performance there will be a panel discussion that will focus on female filmmakers and their personal journey within the film industry. Speakers include filmmakers Alex O. Eaton, Danielle Krudy and Rose Troche. The discussion will be moderated by producer and media consultant Rosalind Murphy.

Thursday, May 23rd, following the 7:30pm performance there will be a Sloan panel discussion that will address how scientists talk about climate change. Speakers include Director of the Rutgers Institute of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences Robert Kopp and Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at New York University Sonali McDermid. The discussion will be moderated by actress Kerry Bishé.

Wednesday, May 29th, following the 7:30pm performance there will be a panel discussion that will address the essential role of journalism in the fight against climate change. Speakers include deputy editor of the Climate and Environment group at The New York Times Jesse Pesta, chief climate correspondent at CNN Bill Weir and staff reporter at Quartz Zoë Schlanger.

Wednesday, June 5th, following the 7:30pm performance there will be a panel discussion that will explore the intersection of art and climate change. Speakers include visual artist Zaria Forman and writer Helen Phillips.

The cast for Continuity features Max Baker (1984, The Explorers Club), Jasmine Batchelor (The River), Rosal Colón ("Orange is the New Black," Between Riverside and Crazy), Curran Connor (Pidgeon, A Picture of Autumn), Garcia ("Tales of the City"), Darren Goldstein (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, The Madrid), Alex Hurt (Cardinal, The Whirligig) and Megan Ketch (The Big Wedding, "American Gothic").

The production is part of MTC's The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, and will open on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

A sheet of ice sits in the desert of New Mexico. A mad eco-terrorist plants a bomb in order to save humankind. A beleaguered film crew tries to get in one last shot before losing the light. In Continuity, storytelling and science collide with hilarious and devastating consequences. The play asks, "How do we keep going when hope can seem as fictional as a Hollywood ending?" and also, "What's for lunch?"

This world premiere is by Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds) and helmed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812).

Continuity's creative team includes Adam Rigg (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

The Studio at Stage II has been partially underwritten with a major grant from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

Continuity was commissioned and produced by MTC with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as part of The Sloan Initiative: Setting the Stage for Science and Technology. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Tickets for Continuity can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2018-2019 season now by calling MTC Subscriber Services at (212) 399-3030. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.





