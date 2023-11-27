MERTON OF THE MOVIES: THE MUSICAL Will Have Private Industry Readings Next Week

The readings will take place in New York on December 4th.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 2 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 4 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

MERTON OF THE MOVIES: THE MUSICAL Will Have Private Industry Readings Next Week

Merton of the Movies: The Musical, with music by Gary William Friedman (The Me Nobody Knows, Taking My Turn), lyrics by Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter) and Robert Lorick (The Tap Dance Kid), and book by Holland, Lorick and Mel Shapiro (Two Gentlemen of Verona) will have  private industry readings in New York on December 4th. Directed by Joseph Hayward (York's Associate Producing Director) with Music Direction by Griffin Strout, these presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series, in association with Lyle Saunders.

Drawn from the comic novel by Harry Leon Wilson and subsequent Broadway hit by George S. Kaufman and Marc Connelly, Merton of the Movies: The Musical tells the story of a small-town lad who fantasizes about making it big in Tinseltown during the Silent Film era and just what happens when his naive illusions collide with the cold-hearted unpredictability of movie making. A show-biz story that's as relevant today as ever!

The cast for the reading features Oliver Prose (New York, New York) as Merton, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies) as Beulah Baxter, Hana Culbreath (Annie, National Tour) as Sarah, Nina Hennessey (Dream Girls, Cats) as Helen Montague, John Hillner (Mamma Mia, La Cage aux Folles) as Henry Montague, Alan M-L Wager (Beauty and the Beast) as Amos Gashwiler and Henny Henshaw, Courtney Dease as Jeff Baird, Ariana Valdes as Tessie Kearns, Trevor Martin as Harold Parmalee, Blair Alexis Brown as Fione, and Drew Tanabe as Tommy Tilbert and Ziggy Rosenblatt. Megan Meschino is the Stage Manager.

For more information or any questions regarding attending the private presentations, industry professionals can email boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME At The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company “Where Musicals Come to Life,” presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the production.

2
CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors Photo
CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors

Experience an evening of laughter and unexpected holiday cheer with 'ChestNUTS,' a unique collection of one-acts, songs, and poems at the American Theater of Actors. Don't miss the world premieres of twisted holiday tales and humor. Tickets available now!

3
WILBERS NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week Photo
WILBER'S NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week

The American Theatre of Actors presents WILBER'S NEW WIFE, a new play by Coni Koepfinger & Matt Matthews. Follow the story of a recently divorced playwright whose ex-wife creates a new partner for him. Directed by Ken Coughlin, running Nov 29-Dec 10 at the ATA arts complex in NYC.

4
THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the A Photo
THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the American Theatre of Actors

Celebrate the unsung heroes of World War I in this powerful drama by playwright Kenthedo Robinson. The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story is coming to New York for publishing consideration.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You