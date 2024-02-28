MCC Theater Reveals #MCCMISCASTME Social Media Campaign For MISCAST24 - Submit Now!

MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has announced the return of #MCCMISCASTME, a social media campaign in which theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 60-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be featured in the Miscast24 digital broadcast. Submissions are open from February 28 through March 22, 2024. Details about the digital broadcast will be announced at a later date.

#MCCMISCASTME is open to all ages and participants can live anywhere in the world. Video submissions should be posted to the participant's social media timeline on Instagram or TikTok and include the tags #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST24. Participants who do not wish to post their video on social media can submit a YouTube link to miscastme@mcctheater.org. Entries should be kept to 60-seconds or less and participants should begin by introducing themselves by name and the song they are singing. The submission period begins on February 28, 2024 at 12:00AM ET and concludes on March 22, 2024 at 11:59pm ET. A small number of submissions will be selected to be featured in the Miscast24 digital broadcast. For full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.

Miscast24 will take place on Monday April 15, 2024 at the Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street) and will honor Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (MCC's The Connector, Parade) and MCC Youth Company alum Nicole Suazo.

Miscast24 will feature performances by Gavin Creel (MCC's Walk on Through, Hello, Dolly!), Brian d'Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses, Into the Woods), Ingrid Michaelson (singer/songwriter, The Notebook), Lauren Patten (Death and Other Details, Jagged Little Pill), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose,” “Loot”), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice), Anika Noni Rose (Uncle Vanya, The Princess and the Frog), Lea Salonga (Here Lies Love, Once on This Island), Ryan Vasquez (MCC's Walk on Through, The Notebook), Vanessa Williams (Miscast23 honoree, POTUS), and Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors). Plus more to be announced! Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Tables and sponsorship packages are available now online and by calling Vinny Martini, Associate Director of Development, at (212) 727-7722 x 205. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail vmartini@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast24 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

ABOUT MCC Theater

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Jason Robert Brown, Daisy Prince, and Jonathan Marc Sherman's world premiere musical The Connector, Gavin Creel's Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, Hansol Jung's Lortel Award-winning Wolf Play; Guadalís Del Carmen's HOLA nominated Bees & Honey; Kate Nash's Only Gold with a book by Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer; Donja R. Love's soft; Ross Golan's The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award nominations including Best Play, Tony Award for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.