MCC Theater Announces 21st Edition of UNCENSORED

MCC Theater announced that after two years of digital performances, UNCENSORED will return to in-person performances at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater on April 22-24, 2022. This year's theme, Connection and Isolation, inspired a multi-media exploration of the dynamics experienced over the last 18 months, incorporating youth company members both virtually and on the stage.

The 21st edition of UNCENSORED will feature New York City teens taking over MCC's theater to speak their truth. UNCENSORED is a celebration of young voices who speak to their experiences, hopes and dreams reflecting on today, while looking toward the future.

"It's a joyous and momentous event to be back in-person for UNCENSORED," said co-director Kevin Carillo. "This determined and hopeful company is investigating ways to form connection and explore our past years of isolation through collaborative art-making in our ever-changing hybrid landscape. We are beyond thrilled for their work to be seen and their voices to be heard."

UNCENSORED is a production of the Youth Company Performance Lab program where actors develop their performance skills through weekly workshops in improvisation, scene-study, movement, voice and write original monologues and scenes. The Performance Lab is led by Jennifer Shirley and Kevin Carillo.

The show is produced and performed by Amani Parbolus, Omar Haidara, Cole Iturregui Shirley, Destiny Hooker, Eleanor "LouLou" Hubner, Gabrielys Rosa-Lozada, Grace Brockington, Jazlyn Claudio, Jociel Tambone, Natoya Murray, and Zelia Ryan-Young. Daryl Embry is the Scenic and Lighting Designer for UNCENSORED.

The performance schedule for UNCENSORED is Friday April 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday April 23 at 2:30 and 7:30pm, and Sunday April 24 at 2:30pm. Tickets are pay what you can ranging from $0-20 and are available at mcctheater.org.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.

This program is supported by The Pinkerton Foundation, the Tiger Baron Foundation, and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Additional support for MCC Education Programs is provided by the Axe-Houghton Foundation, The Emily Davie and Joseph S. Kornfeld Foundation, Harold J. Newman† & Ruth Newman, The Eric Rosedale Playwriting Fund, the Lark, and New York State Council on the Arts.

The MCC Theater Youth Company is a free, after-school program for New York City high school students interested in developing their acting and dramatic writing skills. Within a creative, challenging, and supportive environment, teenagers from the five boroughs participate in weekly workshops (Labs) led by professional theater artists.

Up next at MCC Theater is Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira (Empathitrax) and directed by Mike Donahue (MCC's Collective Rage), which begins previews on April 14 for a limited run through May 22, 2022. Following that is soft, written by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), which will premiere in May 2022.