MALA MAÑAS to Premiere at Repertorio Español in April

Repertorio Español, one of NYC's most prominent Latinx/Latine theatre companies, will premiere "MALA MAÑAS" by Alejandra Ramos Riera, the winning play of The 2020 Miranda Family "Voces Latinx" National Playwriting Competition. The production will be directed by Jorge Rodulfo and premieres on Friday, April 21st at 8 pm on the iconic Gramercy Arts Theatre stage. The show features a stellar cast from Puerto Rico, including René Monclova, Cristina Soler, Heriberto Feliciano, Yaiza Figueroa, and Isel Rodríguez.





"MALAS MAÑAS" tells the story of a 37-year-old ex-convict who is released after serving a long sentence for a crime he committed in self-defense. Once he is paroled, he decides to reconnect with his father confronting the difficulties of adapting and re-integrating back into society by starting with his own family.

This dramedy is a collaboration with TEATRO PÚBLICO, a Puerto Rican theater company, and will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles and runs for a limited engagement until April 30th. "MALAS MAÑAS" is part of the Teatro Fest 2023 of the Alliance of Teatros Latino NY.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, April 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 3:00 PM

Friday, April 28, 2023, 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 30, 2023, 3:00 PM



ALEJANDRA RAMOS RIERA - PLAYWRIGHT



Alejandra Ramos Riera is a Puerto Rican published playwright, actress, and director based in NYC. Winner of The Miranda Family Voces Latinx National Playwriting Competition (2020) with her play Malas mañas. And a 2021 Emmy Nominee as a Voice Over Actress for Animated Short Film La Cucarachita Martina's Musical Adventure (2021) produced by the Center for Puerto Rican Studies. Her published work includes her book En la azotea, 10 piezas cortas de teatro (Ed. Callejón 2016), Times of Fire (ViceVersa Magazine, 2020), En blanco as part of the anthology Puerto Rico Off: Teatro y Performance Fronterizos (Ed. Disonante, 2022), among others. Some of her latest work as a playwright and director include Abrazo/Embrace: Micro-Theater (Pregones/PRTT 2022) Rhythms of Hearts (48 Hours in...El Bronx Theater Festival, 2021); Mara tres veces... (Official selection of The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture Theater Festival, 2020); Bitter Sweet (Virtual performance produced by Pregones/PRTT, 2020); Saben A-Mar (Fuerza Fest, 2019); París (En Construcción: New Works by Latin American Writers, Queens, NY 2019); the deviced Equity Workshop Agua, Vida y tierra produced by What Will the Neighbors Say? (Theater MITU, BK, 2019). She is a collaborator artist of Pregones/PRTT., and former Co-founder and Artistic Director of Teatro la azotea, Inc., pioneers in bringing the concept of Micro-Theater to Puerto Rico. She has collaborated as a playwright presenting virtual short plays with Neurótica Productions (2020), Society Theatre Collective (2020/2021), and La V (2021). Ramos holds a B.A in Dance and Theater, from University of Puerto Rico (Magna Cum Laude), and a M.A. in Scenic Arts from the University of Murcia, Spain.

ABOUT THE MIRANDA FAMILY FUND



For over 40 years, The Miranda Family has championed community activism. They have created and supported institutions that have served underserved populations throughout New York City, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. They continue to foster the family's commitment to advocacy for education, the arts, and social justice -along with a sustained focus on relief and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico- post-Hurricane Maria.

GENERAL INFORMATION



By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In-person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday-Tuesday 8:00 am-5 pm | Wednesday - Friday 8 am-8 pm | Saturday 10 am-8 pm | Sunday 10 am-5:00 pm

ABOUT REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL



Repertorio Español was founded in 1968 by Artistic Director René Buch and Producer Gilberto Zaldívar and has become one of the most successful Off-Broadway theatres. The Company was founded with the mission of producing the finest Spanish-language theatre from Latin America and Spain as well as plays written by Latinx artists. The Company presents a rotating repertory of plays, musicals, and dance concerts every year. Its productions are seen by over 50,000 people annually at its home, the historic Gramercy Arts Theatre, and on tour. Every year, approximately 18,000 students are introduced to the heritage of Spanish language theatre through its education program, ¡DIGNIDAD!