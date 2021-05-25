Lucille Lortel Theatre Presents the Premiere of Short Film MALINCHE, A BROKEN IDENTITY

The Lucille Lortel Theatre will present the premiere of the short film Malinche, a broken identity on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 8:00 pm ET. The project, which was originally conceptualized as a play, was adapted for the screen due to the closure of the theaters in New York as a result of the pandemic. The play was originally written by the Mexican author Efraín Franco Frías while the adaptation and direction were done by the also Mexican, Florencia Cuenca.

The film is based on the emblematic figure of Malinche, and how she has influenced Mexican history and identity. The production is brought to life by a first-class cast made up of actors from México, Venezuela, Spain, and the United States. The launch of this short film also coincides with the 500 years commemoration of the fall of the Aztec Empire and the Conquest of México.

The premiere of the short film will be on Lucille Lortel Theatre's YouTube channel and will be available free of cost for the entire month of June. This event reaffirms, without a doubt, Lucille Lortel Theatre's commitment to the inclusion of new audiences and the diversification of productions such as Malinche, a broken identity, and their resonance within the Latinx community in the city of New York. Furthermore, Lortel's digital programming has Spanish subtitles.

Malinche, a broken identity is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. The Lucille Lortel Theatre would like to thank Speaker Johnson's generous Cultural Immigrant Initiative allocation to support this program.

Lucille Lortel Theater will hold educational seminars on Zoom at CUNY about Malinche's life and Mexican history. Dates are yet to be confirmed and more information can be found by visiting lortel.org . The company is also open to visits to schools or other organizations, for more information you can contact Maura Le Viness, mleviness@lortel.org

The film addresses the origins, names, life, and real and symbolic functions Malinche has performed throughout Mexican history, including her troubled relationships with her son Martín Cortés; her husbands Tabascoob, and Hernán Cortés; and her baptizer Father Olmedo. Malinche rebels against her roles through the ages; confronts the shadows of power; and assumes, with courage and pain, her fundamental role in shaping Mexican identity.

Genre: Historical FictionDuration: 30 minLanguage: Spanish with English SubtitlesLocation: New York City