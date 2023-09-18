Louis E. Perego Moreno/TíoLouie To Receive Excellence In Media Award From Hispanic Organization Of Latin Actors

TíoLouie/Louis E. Perego Moreno, founder and Executive Producer of PRIME LATINO MEDIA will be honored with the HOLA (Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors) 2023 Excellence in Media Award granted by the HOLA Board of Directors at the 22nd HOLA Awards Gala Benefit taking place at The Players NYC, located at 16 Gramercy Park South on October 16, 2023. The gala benefit honors top Latino talents who have shown excellence in film, television, and theater.

TíoLouie had this to say, “I could not have been more surprised or honored when the news was announced that I was being presented the HOLA 2023 Excellence in Media Award. I launched PRIME LATINO MEDIA in February 2012, which as a documentary filmmaker at the time was solely devoted to independent Latino multimedia-makers in English and Spanish. That summer, I connected with Deputy Executive Director at HOLA, A.B. Lugo and suggested due to a controversy involving a media company's negative depiction of Latinos that HOLA and my network register an official, joint communiqué based on the strength of our respective constituency base of Latino artists. And the rest is history that include PRIME LATINO MEDIA expanding its reach to actors and ultimately musicians, and a decade-long collaborative relationship.”

Special awards this year will recognize Broadway legendary director, choreographer, and ten-time Tony Award and Drama Desk nominee Graciela Daniele, who will receive the HOLA 2023 Chita Rivera Lifetime Achievement Award. The internationally renowned director and choreographer, Sergio Trujillo will be recognized with the newly created HOLA Graciela Daniele Excellence in Choreography Award, and additional 2023 HOLA Awardees include: Broadway performer Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), stage and TV star David Zayas (Cost of Living), Antonio Díaz – El Mago Pop receives the HOLA Crossover Artist Award and Nancy Fabiola Herrera the HOLA Excellence in Opera Award. 2023 HOLA Awards theater nominations and other special awards will be announced soon at https://www.holaofficial.org/hola-awards/2023-nominations/

The HOLA Awards are considered among the most prestigious accolades dedicated to honor Latino Artists in the United States. Past awards recipients include: Alfonso Cuarón, Alfred Molina, Andy Garcia, Antonio Banderas, Benicio del Toro, Chita Rivera, Danny Burstein, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Héctor Elizondo, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lupita Ferrer, Mercedes Ruehl, Moises Kaufman, Nilo Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Rita Moreno, Rosie Pérez, Rubén Blades, Sara Montiel and others.

In 2012, he founded PRIME LATINO MEDIA with the goal of supporting and mentoring independent Latino content-creating, multimedia-makers and performing artists by promoting projects and advancing their careers. Affectionately known as, TíoLouie to countless mid-level professionals and colleagues, he has helped and continues through networking, strategic development, fundraising and distribution opportunities – but most importantly, by inspiring.

TíoLouie is an Impact Producer who is the founder & President of SKYLINE FEATURES, a bilingual (English and Spanish-language) multimedia and educational production company. SKYLINE focuses on culture, identity, feminism, youth and health through documentaries, television programming, advertising commercials and digital media featuring Latinos, Blacks, Women, Urban Youth, LGBTQ and Children with Disabilities. Since its inception in 1981 the company has created custom-tailored content for multiplatform media: television, Digital Media, print, radio and public venues.

A media activist for the BIPOC community committed to altering negative cultural, ethnic and racial stereotypes, in 1993 TíoLouie founded SKYLINE COMMUNITY; non-profit organization training 1,500 Latino & Black youth to produce 70 documentary shorts over 10 years on social, public & mental health issues.

TíoLouie's work as Executive Producer, Director and Producer of countless projects featured on NPR, CBS, NBC, Fox TV, Univision, PBS, and El Diario de la Prensa.

Founded in 1975 by a group of Hispanic actors working in New York to address the inequities created by the casting system that underemployed Hispanic actors and relegated Latino characters to negative stereotypes. Now HOLA functions as a leading advocacy organization in the industry for such actors working on stage, on television, streaming, and in films. HOLA is dedicated to expanding the presence of Latin/Hispanic artists in entertainment and media through their development, cultivation, education, empowerment, and recognition. HOLA has served as a crucial resource to the NY casting community for more than 45 years by hosting a Hispanic talent database available to casting directors and agents in addition to distributing casting notices to members.