Lorelei Zarifian's A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks

A Scar is Born, written, directed, and performed by Lorelei Zarifian, will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on 2/18 at 3:40pm, 2/19 at 12:20pm, 02/22 at 8:10pm, 02/24 at 8:10pm and 02/27 at 6:30pm. Tickets ($18) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

A Scar is Born is the humorous story of one misfit's hopeful audition. She reviews for the casting director important moments of her life and her journey from France to America. In the face of rejection, she never gives up her passion for performing the music of words and language. A cycle of songs recounting life in Marseille, Paris, New York, and Florida, intertwined with sketches about the absurdity of modern existence.

The creative team will include Music by Benoît Menut, Richard Long and Lorelei Zarifian, Lighting Design by Alexandria Baker, Sound Design by Violet Kearns, and Voice Overs by Veronica Lacroix and Aska Cogburn.

Lorelei Zarifian

(Writer/Performer) is double trained as an operetta singer and a French literature teacher in Paris. She studied vocal technic in Paris and Modern Languages at Sorbonne University and Paris 8 University where she received her master's degree. From 1995 to 1999 she wrote and played a poetic one-woman show in the old cabarets of Paris then from 2000-2005, she received a scholarship from the Gulbenkian Foundation and sang in France, Brazil and Italy with musicians from eleven countries united by the Foundation. In 2003, she performed Mozart's arias at Gaveau Hall. In 2005, she played CUPID in the fairy-opera "Orpheus in the Underworld" by Jacques Offenbach in Trianon Theater. In 2008, she went to Armenia with the Foundation Albert de Monaco. In 2009, she moved to New York City and performed Maurice Ravel songs at Steinway Hall and other venues for the Armenian Embassy.

In 2011 she was in Costa Rica to sing French repertoire such as Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Benoît Menut's songs. Finally in 2014 she performed "The Vagina Monologues" a play by Eve Ensler at the Henegar Center. In December 2019, she had her stand-up debut at the West Side Comedy Club in NYC with actor Ethan Herschenfeld directed by Stephen Rosenfield. On January 13th, 2020, she presented her first one-woman show in English Excuse My French at the Shakespeare Theatre in Orlando and in May 2021, she performed her new play Frigorific at the International Fringe Festival in Orlando. In October 2021, she performed Frigorific at the Soho Playhouse in New York City and in November 2021 at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, she wrote and composed her first musical Vive La Difference. In May 2022, she performed her new stand-up A Scar Is Born at the Shakespeare Theatre in Orlando. Her show received the Best World Premiere of San Diego Fringe and the Best of San Francisco Fringe. The show will be performed in Tucson, London, Arizona, New York, and New Zealand in 2023.

FRIGID Fringe Festival

is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc