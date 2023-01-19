Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lorelei Zarifian's A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks

A Scar is Born is the humorous story of one misfit’s hopeful audition.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Lorelei Zarifian's A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks

A Scar is Born, written, directed, and performed by Lorelei Zarifian, will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on 2/18 at 3:40pm, 2/19 at 12:20pm, 02/22 at 8:10pm, 02/24 at 8:10pm and 02/27 at 6:30pm. Tickets ($18) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

A Scar is Born is the humorous story of one misfit's hopeful audition. She reviews for the casting director important moments of her life and her journey from France to America. In the face of rejection, she never gives up her passion for performing the music of words and language. A cycle of songs recounting life in Marseille, Paris, New York, and Florida, intertwined with sketches about the absurdity of modern existence.

The creative team will include Music by Benoît Menut, Richard Long and Lorelei Zarifian, Lighting Design by Alexandria Baker, Sound Design by Violet Kearns, and Voice Overs by Veronica Lacroix and Aska Cogburn.

Lorelei Zarifian

(Writer/Performer) is double trained as an operetta singer and a French literature teacher in Paris. She studied vocal technic in Paris and Modern Languages at Sorbonne University and Paris 8 University where she received her master's degree. From 1995 to 1999 she wrote and played a poetic one-woman show in the old cabarets of Paris then from 2000-2005, she received a scholarship from the Gulbenkian Foundation and sang in France, Brazil and Italy with musicians from eleven countries united by the Foundation. In 2003, she performed Mozart's arias at Gaveau Hall. In 2005, she played CUPID in the fairy-opera "Orpheus in the Underworld" by Jacques Offenbach in Trianon Theater. In 2008, she went to Armenia with the Foundation Albert de Monaco. In 2009, she moved to New York City and performed Maurice Ravel songs at Steinway Hall and other venues for the Armenian Embassy.

In 2011 she was in Costa Rica to sing French repertoire such as Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Benoît Menut's songs. Finally in 2014 she performed "The Vagina Monologues" a play by Eve Ensler at the Henegar Center. In December 2019, she had her stand-up debut at the West Side Comedy Club in NYC with actor Ethan Herschenfeld directed by Stephen Rosenfield. On January 13th, 2020, she presented her first one-woman show in English Excuse My French at the Shakespeare Theatre in Orlando and in May 2021, she performed her new play Frigorific at the International Fringe Festival in Orlando. In October 2021, she performed Frigorific at the Soho Playhouse in New York City and in November 2021 at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. During the pandemic, she wrote and composed her first musical Vive La Difference. In May 2022, she performed her new stand-up A Scar Is Born at the Shakespeare Theatre in Orlando. Her show received the Best World Premiere of San Diego Fringe and the Best of San Francisco Fringe. The show will be performed in Tucson, London, Arizona, New York, and New Zealand in 2023.

FRIGID Fringe Festival

is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc




Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Selections For The VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS Photo
Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Selections For The VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS
Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the selections for their third annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays. The company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, they have announced their selections for the festival and shed light on stories written by BIPOC playwrights.
Ophira Eisenberg Debuts Solo Show At Soho Playhouse This February Photo
Ophira Eisenberg Debuts Solo Show At Soho Playhouse This February
NY standup comic, storyteller, and podcast host Ophira Eisenberg (NPR, The Moth, The Late Late Show) debuts her solo show 'Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars' at the Soho Playhouse this February.
BABY New Off-Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released in February; Concert at The Green Room Photo
BABY New Off-Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released in February; Concert at The Green Room 42
YELLOW SOUND LABEL will celebrate Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording with a special concert at New York's The Green Room 42 on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 PM. The event features Julia Murney and cast members from the 2021 Off-Broadway production by Out of the Box Theatrics, which was nominated for a 2022 Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical.”
P73 Names Majkin Holmquist 2023 Playwriting Fellow; Interstate 73 Playwrights Announced Photo
P73 Names Majkin Holmquist 2023 Playwriting Fellow; Interstate 73 Playwrights Announced
Page 73, the acclaimed organization that develops and produces the work of early-career playwrights who have yet to receive a professional production in New York City, has named its 2023 Playwriting Fellow and announced its 2023 Interstate 73 Writing Group. Majkin Holmquist is the 20th playwright honored with the Playwriting Fellowship, the organization's most prestigious award.

More Hot Stories For You


P73 Names Majkin Holmquist 2023 Playwriting Fellow; Interstate 73 Playwrights AnnouncedP73 Names Majkin Holmquist 2023 Playwriting Fellow; Interstate 73 Playwrights Announced
January 18, 2023

Page 73, the acclaimed organization that develops and produces the work of early-career playwrights who have yet to receive a professional production in New York City, has named its 2023 Playwriting Fellow and announced its 2023 Interstate 73 Writing Group. Majkin Holmquist is the 20th playwright honored with the Playwriting Fellowship, the organization's most prestigious award.
Soho Rep Adds Ken Ebie, Aretha Marshall, and Anne O'Grady To Board Of DirectorsSoho Rep Adds Ken Ebie, Aretha Marshall, and Anne O'Grady To Board Of Directors
January 18, 2023

Soho Rep announced that Ebie Strategies Founder and Principal and Black Enterprises NYC Executive Director & Chief Development Officer Ken Ebie; media executive, communications strategist, and Lincoln Drive Inc. Founder and President Aretha Marshall; and entertainment marketing executive Anne O'Grady have joined the organization's Board of Directors.
Additional Casting Announced for Winter Miller's Play SPARE RIB at The New York Society for Ethical CultureAdditional Casting Announced for Winter Miller's Play SPARE RIB at The New York Society for Ethical Culture
January 18, 2023

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming benefit reading of Spare Rib by Winter Miller, hosted by Samantha Bee.  Joining Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, The Affair) is Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, Irma Vep), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: SVU), and Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout, King Lear on Broadway).
THE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut at Midnight TheatreTHE BLACK VERSION Celebrates Black History Month With New York City Debut at Midnight Theatre
January 17, 2023

Direct from a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Black Version makes its New York City debut for Black History Month at Manhattan West's Midnight Theatre.
Amy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the GateAmy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the Gate
January 17, 2023

BARD AT THE GATE – the digital theater series created by Paula Vogel and produced in concert with McCarter Theater Center – will continue its 3rd season with the debut of TENT REVIVAL by Majkin Holmquist, streaming via Broadway on Demand on January 30th at 7 p.m.
share